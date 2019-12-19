comscore Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker
Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

The Icon sepaker from 'Soundcore by Anker' has been priced at Rs 4,999 for India. It comes in two color options, Black and Orange.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 2:21 PM IST
Soundcore by Anker has launched its IP67 water resistant adventure speaker in India called the ‘Icon’. The Icon Bluetooth speaker offers this unique ‘Hang anywhere design’, which gets a detachable strap. This removable strap allows the speaker to wrap, hang, and play music anywhere you want to, says company.

“Strap to any tree, bike, bag, or rail and play the soundtrack to your outdoor adventure. Designed Compact and Portable, but with no compromise in sound, an oversized Elliptical driver works with bass up technology to produce mind-blowing Audio power from Icon,” notes Anker.

The Icon sepaker from ‘Soundcore by Anker’ has been priced at Rs 4,999 for India. It comes in two color options, Black and Orange. Anker in a press statement on Thursday noted that the product is already available with leading offline retail stores as well as the popular e-commerce portals in India.

“Funky colors, Portable, Easy to adapt to your surroundings – this is the perfect F’UN’ Millennial Speaker, which speaks the Millennial language. The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good and sounds good,” said Gopal Jeyaraj, India & SAARC Head – Anker.

Anker says that the Icon Bluetooth speaker can play music for 12 hours on a single charge. The design is such that the oversized Elliptical driver works with bass up technology to produce goog audio output. Since it comes with IP67 water resistance rating, it is shockproof and dustproof.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 2:21 PM IST

