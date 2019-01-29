Anker's Soundcore 'Liberty Air' wireless earphones launched in India: Price and features

Anker’s sub-brand Soundcore has launched a new set of wireless earphones, labeled Liberty Air, in the Indian market. The Bluetooth earphones are said to offer up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge that extends to 20-hour playtime with the charging case. It is IPX5 rated for liquid resistance. The earphones come with Graphene-coated drivers, which is said to offer deep bass and detail, and superior call quality.

The Soundcore Liberty Air earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 version with FPC antenna for seamless connectivity. The earphones feature two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation. Additionally, the touch controls can also help a user answer calls and play music on-the-go. The earphones come with 18-months of warranty. A charging case, multiple size ear tips and a micro USB cable are also bundled with the earphones.

Watch: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

The newly launched Liberty Air earphones are exclusively available for purchase via Amazon. It carries a price label of Rs 7,999 and comes in two color variants, including Black and White. Amazon India is currently offering Rs 2,000 discount on the earbuds. Those considering to purchase the wireless Soundcore earphones, can get it at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 via the same e-commerce website.

Besides, earlier this month, Anker announced a few portable speakers under its Soundcore home audio brand. Dubbed the Rave series, the speakers are basically designed for your outdoor parties. Additionally, the company is also planning to launch an alarm clock, called as Soundcore Wakey, that doubles as a wireless charger. It will carry a price tag of $100 (approximately Rs 7,108), as per reports.