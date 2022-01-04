Another day, another celeb joins NFT club, Eminem spends nearly $50,000 on Bored Ape NFT

Another day, another celebrity hopping on the NFT club. The iconic rapper Eminem aka Marshall Mathers jumped into the glitzy craze with the very first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which is worth $452,000 (123.45 Ether). Also Read - Yuvraj Singh joins NFT club, launches warrior non-fungible token at $40

The rapper/entrepreneur made the Ethereum-based ape as his profile picture on Twitter. The purchase is said to have occurred recently and is part of a larger collection owned by the artist.

As per reports, Eminem's Shady Holding alias on Open Sea owns about 22 NFTs as of this week with BAYC NFT seemingly the biggest in the list as of now. If you are to look closely, the art dubbed "EminApe" resembles the singer with the ape wearing a hat identical to what he is 'frequently seen wearing' in photos and a gold chain.

The artwork was sold by BAYC member GeeGazza who cited the sale turning out into reality as absolute ‘madness.’ Apparently, the member had been trying to get the artist to buy the digital artwork off him for months. For the unversed, BAYC NFT is owned by some of the renowned celebs, including popular American rapper Post Malone, and American TV host Jimmy Fallon as well.

BAYC NFTs are a collection of 10,000 unique bored aps designed by Yuga Labs. Folks of the popular NFT collection last year announced the plan to launch their very own Ethereum based crypto-token early this year. Back to the rapper, unlike the popular celebs in town, Eminem didn’t explicitly mention about the transaction on social media, however, a representative of Web 3 digital agency Six (via Fortune) in a tweet said the firm had helped Eminem buy “the EminApe.”

As per reports, Eminem had previously invested in physical assets, like pop-up diner Mom’s Spaghetti, and sneaker startup- StockX.