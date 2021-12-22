Foxconn has been under the radar lately, as the Apple supplier had to shut down its factory in India following the food poisoning outbreak. Another fiasco seems to have befallen as IT raids are said to be underway at the Foxconn manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram, Chennai. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn’s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

IT raids underway at Foxconn factory in Chennai, Oppo, Xiaomi in the list too

The Taiwanese tech company that supplies components for some of the leading smartphone brands like Apple, Blackberry is facing raids by the IT department, as per the India Today report. As per the report, the IT investigation based on a tip-off has been conducting a raid at the Redmi office functioning inside the Foxconn campus. Surprisingly, major brands Oppo, Xiaomi are being raided as well. Also Read - Foxconn India workers protest after over 150 staffers hospitalised for food poisoning

As per an ET report, the premises of these OEMs’ Chinese distribution partners are being raided by the IT department in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajkot. The report cites the department to likely raid offices of all state-distribution partners of Oppo. Directorates are said to be conducting searches in the offices and premises of senior executives. The raids come in the wake of the Indian government trying to halt the OEMs including Oppo, Vivo from operating via their Chinese partners rather than channeling their products through local companies. Also Read - Apple's iPhone maker Foxconn unveils 3 new electric vehicle prototypes

As for Foxconn India’s food poisoning incident, more than 150 employees at Foxconn’s production unit were hospitalised after a ’bout of food poisoning at Foxconn’s dormitories.’ The incident sparked protest with women employees sitting on the national highway.

“The factory has been shut since Saturday and will be shut till coming Sunday,” a senior official at the directorate of industrial safety and health in Tamil Nadu seen quoting Reuters. Senior state officials confirmed the suspension of activities at the factory.

While Apple has begun trial production of its latest flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently, the fresh incident turns out to be a major blow, although IDC notes that it will have a low impact on Apple as it is a lean period.