Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

Rumors about the Motorola Edge+ had come out not so long ago. At the same time, another Motorola device with a stylus was spotted in a render. It could be possible that this phone would be the Moto Edge+. Now, another Motorola device has shown up on the FCC database. The new phone features a big battery but minimal specifications. This indicates that the new device could be a mid-level or budget smartphone.

The new Motorola smartphone has the model number XT2055-2. It is also codenamed ‘Blackjack’. The phone’s dimensions measure 165mm x 75mm. Further the handset measures 175mm, or about 6.88-inches diagonally. This means apart from some bezel space, the phone could feature a 6.6-inches screen. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with the battery model number JK50.

What’s interesting is that though the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, it does not support dual-band Wi-Fi, further suggesting that the XT2055-2 is likely a budget device. There are other similar model numbers like XT2055-1 and XT2055-3 which may be versions of the same device in other countries. We also still do not know if the new phone will come as a Motorola or Lenovo device.

Other Motorola devices to be launched soon

There are a few more Motorola devices spotted in the launch row. These are the Motorola XT2043-4, XT2043-5 and the XT2043-6 which were spotted on FCC with 4,000mAh batteries. Then there are also the XT2045-1 and XT2045-2 spotted at EEC and FCC Meanwhile, the XT2052-1 was spotted at WFA and the XT2053-2 was spotted at FCC and WFA.

Moreover, the recently tipped Motorola Edge Plus was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone’s specifications reveal that it may be a flagship-level device. As reported by IndiaShopps, The Edge Plus has scored 4,108 in the single-core test and 12,378 in the multi-core test. The figures suggest the Motorola Edge Plus might run on the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.