comscore Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Another Motorola device surfaces with codename 'Blackjack' and 5,000mAh battery
News

Another Motorola device surfaces with codename 'Blackjack' and 5,000mAh battery

News

The new Motorola Blackjack device has the model number XT2055-2 and it looks like it will be a budget or lower mid-range smartphone.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 2:58 PM IST
motorola-green-pomelo-camera

Rumors about the Motorola Edge+ had come out not so long ago. At the same time, another Motorola device with a stylus was spotted in a render. It could be possible that this phone would be the Moto Edge+. Now, another Motorola device has shown up on the FCC database. The new phone features a big battery but minimal specifications. This indicates that the new device could be a mid-level or budget smartphone.

Related Stories


The new Motorola smartphone has the model number XT2055-2. It is also codenamed ‘Blackjack’. The phone’s dimensions measure 165mm x 75mm. Further the handset measures 175mm, or about 6.88-inches diagonally. This means apart from some bezel space, the phone could feature a 6.6-inches screen. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with the battery model number JK50.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

What’s interesting is that though the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, it does not support dual-band Wi-Fi, further suggesting that the XT2055-2 is likely a budget device. There are other similar model numbers like XT2055-1 and XT2055-3 which may be versions of the same device in other countries. We also still do not know if the new phone will come as a Motorola or Lenovo device.

Other Motorola devices to be launched soon

There are a few more Motorola devices spotted in the launch row. These are the Motorola XT2043-4, XT2043-5 and the XT2043-6 which were spotted on FCC with 4,000mAh batteries. Then there are also the XT2045-1 and XT2045-2 spotted at EEC and FCC Meanwhile, the XT2052-1 was spotted at WFA and the XT2053-2 was spotted at FCC and WFA.

Motorola Edge Plus with Snapdragon 865 SoC may launch soon; gets spotted on Geekbench

Also Read

Motorola Edge Plus with Snapdragon 865 SoC may launch soon; gets spotted on Geekbench

Moreover, the recently tipped Motorola Edge Plus was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone’s specifications reveal that it may be a flagship-level device. As reported by IndiaShopps, The Edge Plus has scored 4,108 in the single-core test and 12,378 in the multi-core test. The figures suggest the Motorola Edge Plus might run on the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 2:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
News
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Deals

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

News

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

News

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench
Daily News Wrap

News

Daily News Wrap
Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

News

Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report
Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

News

Motorola smartphone with a stylus spotted in render

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO का अलगा फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है iQOO 3, अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 3 का न्यू वेरिएंट Snapdragon 765G चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, और Huawei Nova 4 स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus और Galaxy J7 Duo को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

टॉप 12GB RAM वाले स्मार्टफोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं: वनप्लस, सैमसंग, रियलमी समेत कई हैं ऑप्शन

News

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
News
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed
Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

News

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench
Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management

News

Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management