This is a second OnePlus Nord 2 exploding report coming in since the launch last month. Unfortunately, both exploding incidents have reportedly occurred in India, which is one of the most important markets for the brand. The latest report coming in from a Twitter user Shubham Srivastava reveals that the new OnePlus Nord 2 that he bought for his father has exploded. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 30,000 in August 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi Mi 11X and more

We must mention that few hours after the Srivastava posted the tweet, he deleted his Twitter account and didn’t even share the photos of the exploded smartphone. Nevertheless, OnePlus told BGR.in that it has reached out to Srivastava and is investigating the matter. “Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further,” the company said in an official statement to BGR.in. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Review: A different dimension for the Nord

OnePlus Nord 2 allegedly explodes.. but

Srivastava didn’t post pictures of the exploded OnePlus Nord 2, which creates some doubt around the authenticity of the reported explode incident. In the tweet (now deleted), Srivastava mentioned that no one has been affected due to the exploding incident. He said that his father is safe and unharmed but the exploding of the Nord 2 has put him in a state of trauma. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

The first incident of OnePlus Nord 2 exploding was reported last week and after investigating the matter the company stated “external factors and not any manufacturing or product issue” as the reason.

Commenting on the previous OnePlus Nord 2 exploding incident, the smartphone manufacturer had said, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation. The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing. We would like to assure our customers that our products undergo thorough quality and safety tests, including various levels of pressure and impact tests, to ensure they are up to industry-leading standards and remain safe to use.”

OnePlus is currently investigating the second Nord 2 exploding incident. We will update this space once the company releases a detailed official statement on the matter.