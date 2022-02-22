Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that another pandemic will hit the world very soon. In an interview with CNBC, the billionaire philanthropist said that the next pandemic will come from a different pathogen and not from the coronavirus family. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

To recall, Gates previously warned against the Omicron wave in December. As the third COVID wave descends, Gates is warning of a new pandemic, which he believes will hit the world soon. He also said that risks of severe diseases from COVID-19 have "dramatically reduced" as vaccines become widely available in the market.

During the interview session, Bill Gates said, "we'll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time". He added, "the chance of severe disease, which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection exposure".

The tycoon believes that technology will help improve the healthcare sector, wherein messenger RNA (mRNA) technology will have a big impact. He said during the interview that, “the cost of being ready for the next pandemic is not that large. It’s not like climate change. If we’re rational, yes, the next time we’ll catch it early”.

Gates and his foundation have played a major role in vaccinating people around the world. Back in October 2021, Gates applauded India’s vaccination drive after the country crossed the 100 crores vaccines milestone. In an official tweet, he applauded the “efforts of India scientists” and said India remains a steadfast partner” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.