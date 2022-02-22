comscore Another pandemic coming soon: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft’s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon
News

Microsoft’s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

News

In an interview, the billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that the next pandemic will come from a different pathogen and not from the coronavirus family.

bill gates

Image: Commons.wikimedia.org

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that another pandemic will hit the world very soon. In an interview with CNBC, the billionaire philanthropist said that the next pandemic will come from a different pathogen and not from the coronavirus family. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

To recall, Gates previously warned against the Omicron wave in December. As the third COVID wave descends, Gates is warning of a new pandemic, which he believes will hit the world soon. He also said that risks of severe diseases from COVID-19 have “dramatically reduced” as vaccines become widely available in the market. Also Read - Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

During the interview session, Bill Gates said, “we’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time”. He added, “the chance of severe disease, which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes, those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that infection exposure”. Also Read - Microsoft Teams’ new feature let you manage your meetings better

The tycoon believes that technology will help improve the healthcare sector, wherein messenger RNA (mRNA) technology will have a big impact. He said during the interview that, “the cost of being ready for the next pandemic is not that large. It’s not like climate change. If we’re rational, yes, the next time we’ll catch it early”.

Gates and his foundation have played a major role in vaccinating people around the world. Back in October 2021, Gates applauded India’s vaccination drive after the country crossed the 100 crores vaccines milestone. In an official tweet, he applauded the “efforts of India scientists” and said India remains a steadfast partner” in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 11:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 22, 2022 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
News
MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

News

Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Apps

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Frontier likely to get a 194MP camera: Check expected specs, price

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

News

Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon
Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report

Laptops

Realme Book Prime global, Indian launch to take place in April: Report
Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

Laptops

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India
End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

News

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office
Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

Gaming

Activision announces new Call of Duty game, new Warzone experience for 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Max Redeem Code of Today (22 February): आज के रिडीम कोड में मिल रहा धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें यूज

डिजिटल एड फ्रॉड बना सिरदर्द, इस साल होगा 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का नुकसान

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G इन स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज लाइव

इंस्टाग्राम के टाइम लिमिट फीचर में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Event: फ्री में Royal Pass 8 पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

News

Motorola Frontier likely to get a 194MP camera: Check expected specs, price
Mobiles
Motorola Frontier likely to get a 194MP camera: Check expected specs, price
MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28

News

MWC 2022: Realme to launch world s fastest smartphone charging technology on February 28
Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon

News

Microsoft s Bill Gates believes that the world will see another pandemic soon
Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit

Apps

Instagram quietly bumps up minimum daily time limit
PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers