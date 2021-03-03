iQOO 7, Vivo X60 Pro Plus dominate AnTuTu in February 2021

AnTuTu has released an updated list of the most powerful Android devices in February 2021. With several Snapdragon 888-powered phones now out, the list sees new devices towards the top. New offerings from iQOO, Vivo, Redmi, and Samsung have taken up the top honours. There are also a few devices with the older Snapdragon 865 rounding up the top ten devices in AnTuTu. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones ranking on AnTuTu now (December 2020)

The iQOO 7 nabs the top spot for February 2021 with its Snapdragon 888 chipset. It managed to get a total score of 726939, which is a notch above the top smartphone using the Snapdragon 865. Vivo’s X60 Pro+ with the same Snapdragon 888 chip follows closely with a score of 726925. The recently launched Redmi K40 Pro with the Snapdragon 888 occupies the third spot with a total score of 718434. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 dominates AnTuTu for December 2020 with its Snapdragon 888 chip

Updated AnTuTu list brings up Snapdragon 888-powered phones

Sitting at the fourth spot is the Snapdragon 888-powered Xiaomi Mi 11, grabbing a total score of 712366. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the only phone breaking the Snapdragon domination with its Kirin 9000 chipset. The Mate 40 Pro gets a score of 683819 on this list. The Snapdragon 888-equipped Galaxy S21 Ultra follows the Mate 40 Pro at sixth position. Also Read - Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu, outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

The Redmi K40 with its Snapdragon 870 chip takes the seventh spot with a total score of 668471. The last three spots are acquired by the Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus, Redmi K30S, and iQOO 5. Do note that these phones rely on the older Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The differences in the scores between the Snapdragon 870-powered Redmi K40 and the Snapdragon 865-powered Oppo device show slight performance gains. The Snapdragon 870 is essentially a Snapdragon 865 chip underneath, except for a boosted performance core clocked to 3GHz.

Of course, the AnTuTu scores showcase raw power and aren’t representative of the real-world experience. Hence, it is advisable that you should not consider the raw scores alone while choosing your next flagship phone.

The Indian market is yet to see a smartphone using the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series relies on the Exynos 2100 chip, which sadly doesn’t appear on the AnTuTu list. That said, leaks have hinted at a swarm of Android flagships heading our way this year. The OnePlus 9 series is expected to arrive in March. The Poco F3 is also expected to launch in the next few weeks. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series could land in India soon too.