Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

AnTuTu is a well-known smartphone benchmarking tool, just like Geekbench. Every month the website/platform releases monthly reports of tested devices. The one for August is here and it shows the smartphones that obtained the highest scores during the month. The list is released according to each smartphone segment.

Top-performing smartphones on AnTuTu

The top spot in the list belongs to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which holds the first place with its 646,730 points. This leaves the second place for the iQOO 5 which received a rating of 637,616 points. The Asus ROG Phone 3, the BlackShark 3S, and the Vivo X50 Pro+ close the top five. These three smartphones scored 629,245 points, 620,311 points, and 608,396 points, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Vivo iQOO 5 top AnTuTu's August 2020 list of high-performance smartphones. Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Phone 3, despite being equipped with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, appears in the third position. This is surprising since its competitors are equipped with Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Asus smartphone is the only one on the list with Snapdragon 865+ SoC and still failed to touch well in the first and second place. Also, some powerful Samsung smartphones from 2020, such as the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20, do not appear on the list.

The top ten list closes with smartphones from Oppo, Xiaomi, iQOO, and Redmi, which is not surprising as the majority of these companies dominate the Chinese market. The sixth on the list is the Oppo Find X2 Pro which collected 607,276 points, leaving seventh place for the Oppo Find X2 which got 600,976 points.

The last three smartphones in the top ten list are the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the iQOO Neo3, and the Redmi K30 Pro, which scored 600,618 points, 599,955 points, and 595,738 points, respectively.

Top mid-range smartphones

In the list of smartphones in the intermediate segment, we can see the Redmi 10X 5G lead ahead of the Redmi 10X Pro 5G. Following this one is the Honor 30, Huawei nova 7, and Huawei nova 7 Pro. Here we also see that regular models of the same phone perform better than the Pro variant. It is worth mentioning that even with excellent positioning in the list of line tops, Qualcomm’s chips do not gain much prominence among intermediaries.

