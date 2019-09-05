comscore AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
AnTuTu releases list of top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019

This list only takes into account the raw power that a particular smartphone has to offer. Given that Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ it the most powerful SoC in the market, it is only natural that the top devices feature 855+.

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones in August 2019

Popular benchmarking tool AnTuTu has just announced its monthly list of top 10 Android smartphones. The latest list reveals the top 10 Android smartphones in terms of performance for August 2019. As noted previously, this list only takes into account the raw power that a particular smartphone has to offer. Given that Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ it the most powerful SoC in the market, it is only natural that the top devices feature Snapdragon 855+. It did note that the order of flagship smartphones had changed because of the changes done in AuTuTu version 8.

AnTuTu August 2019 list

According to a report by GizmoChina, AnTuTu has made changes in how it calculates the score. The larger the internal storage, the better the ranking. Beyond this, the new version also takes into account the screen refresh rate. This likely means that the better the screen refresh rate, the higher the rank. The report also noted that this helped OnePlus 7 Pro jump up a few places.

Now, taking a closer look at the rankings, Black Shark 2 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage topped. As per the listing, Black Shark 2 Pro scored an impressive 4,69,708 points. As mentioned above, the device features Snapdragon 855+ out of the box. Asus ROG Phone 2 with 8GB RAM and128GB storage stood on the second sport with 4,69,590 score.

The report did note that ROG Phone 2 also comes with 12GB RAM variant. It is likely that the 12GB RAM variant can beat the Black Shark for the first spot. The report also clarified why AnTuTu did not take into account the score from ROG Phone 2 with 12GB RAM. It went on to state that AnTuTu only considers the score with a sample size of “at least 1000 scores” for the list. Moving further down, we got the OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage on the third spot.

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video, and more

OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video, and more

Nubia Red Magic 3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was on the fourth spot. OnePlus 7 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage was on the fifth spot. Black Shark 2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage follow this and Xiaomi Mi 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage sit on the seventh spot. ZTE Axon 10 Pro is on the eighth, Meizu 16S on ninth and Redmi K20 Pro is on the tenth spot.

  Published Date: September 5, 2019 8:39 PM IST

