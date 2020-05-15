comscore Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020 | BGR India
  Antutu reveals the top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
Antutu reveals the top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

AnTuTu has released the latest rankings of the Top 10 Android phone chipsets based on their AI performance.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 5:20 PM IST
Popular benchmarking application and service Antutu has performed a series of tests to discover which smartphone’s AI processor performs the best. To find out which processor is the best, the platform had to run a series of tests on devices with each processor. Moreover, it ran both overall performance benchmarks and graphics benchmarks. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate while Find X2 Pro tops Antutu benchmark

According to GizmoChina, the ranking does not particularly detail the phones in the performance testing accompanying the processor. The test is based on the data ran by its application method, while counting on the models’ overall average score and not certainly on the highest score obtained. Also Read - Antutu benchmark apps removed from Google Play Store: Here is why

The list from Antutu includes performance numbers as of April 2020. Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset has topped the chart followed by Samsung’s Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765/765G SoCs taking the second and third spots respectively. While the Exynos 990 processor had been the runaway leader so far. Qualcomm has managed to dominate the list on the Top 10 charts with its five different processors. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 5G outperforms Reno 3 Pro 5G in AnTuTu benchmark scores

Antutu reveals top 10 Best AI Processors on Android

With the last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC making up for the fourth place. While its predecessor Snapdragon 855 standard version takes fifth place in the Antutu ranking. What’s more surprising is that both the HiSilicon and Meditek chipsets have not even managed to come in the Top 5 list of the best AI processors. Despite their claims to boasting uprising performance level in this category. However, it should be noted that the list doesn’t necessarily imply any real-world usage capabilities of the chipsets.

Photo: Weibo via GizmoChina

The remaining list includes the Mediatek Helio P90 SoC taking the fifth spot with its NeuroPilot API. While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730/730G chipset comes at the seventh place. And the Exynos 9825 processor makes up to the eight spot. At the bottom two places in the list, the Meditek Dimensity 1000L mid-range SoC is at the ninth position. The flagship HiSilcon Kirin 990 chipset with its AI prowess piloted by the NPU comes at the number 10.

The AI Processing power may not matter much today to many. Due to smartphones getting to the point where performance drops aren’t noticeable. But if you care about the scores, these tests could help you decide which smartphone to look for in 2020.

