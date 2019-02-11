AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for January 2019 released

As always, AnTuTu has released the monthly top ten Android smartphones list based on performance. In December 2018, the smartphones such as Nubia Red Magic Mars, Huawei Mate 20 and Honor V20 garnered the first three spots. Now, the January 2019 AnTuTu list has some new players, but the top three handsets are the same from December 2018 list.

The Nubia Red Magic Mars is again at the top position and has obtained a total of 320,996 points. The Huawei Mate 20 has garnered the second position with 308,140 points, while the Honor V20 is on the third position with 306,567 points. Moving ahead, the Huawei Mate 20 X has secured the fourth spot with 30,4203 points, followed by Honor Magic 2 with a total score of 30,1260.

One can notice that Xiaomi’s game-centric smartphone, labeled Black Shark Helo is on the sixth position with 299,495. In December 2018, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was on the fifth position, now, it is on the seventh position, two spots down. Furthermore, the OnePlus 6T has also managed to maintain its eighth position with a total score of 296,577. As mentioned above the two new players that have entered the list include the Vivo NEX Dual Display and the ASUS ROG Phone, securing ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Both the devices are built around the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Besides, AnTuTu results are based on four components, with the final score being an aggregate of four numbers, including CPU performance, GPU performance, UX and memory. As for the specifications of the Nubia Red Magic Mars, which again bagged the first spot, the handset is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with Andreno 630 GPU. It features a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It offers a 16-megapixel single rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.