AnTuTu has again revealed the list of the top 10 best performing Android phones for the month of June. In May, Nubia Red Magic 3 was the top performer. The gaming device has again managed to secure the top spot. The top three positions are respectively held by Nubia Red Magic 3, Black Shark 2, and Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition.

As per AnTuTu’s June list, the Nubia Red Magic 3 scores 382,331. Notably, this gaming phone is the first one to offer a built-in cooling fan. It is followed by another gaming device, Black Shark 2, scoring 375,592. Both handsets are built around Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. Notably, all the devices on the AnTuTu’s list offer the same processor under their hoods.

The third Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition scores 371,021. The standard Mi 9 model is also on the list and is on the fourth position with 370,884 points. The latter is closely followed by OnePlus 7 Pro. It is the latest smartphone from OnePlus, which offers support for up to 90Hz display. This device has claimed the fifth spot and is among the top 5 phones in AnTuTu’s list of June 2019 rankings.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The Meizu 16S smartphone is listed at number six with a score of 367,981. The standard OnePlus 7 has also managed to make it to the list at number 7 position with 367,718 points. After OnePlus 7 comes Xiaomi’s latest Redmi K20 Pro device. Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro come packed with a pop-up selfie camera. Besides, the Redmi K20 Pro is the first Redmi phone to make it to AnTuTu’s top 10 list.

The Chinese company is yet to launch the Redmi K20 series in India. Xiaomi is widely rumored to launch the Redmi K20 series on July 15, which is not so far. Moving ahead, the last two smartphones the list is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10. The former scores 361,449, while the latter scores 360,327. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series was launched in India earlier this year in March. Needless to say, both the phones are the flagship offering from Samsung.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro nubia Red Magic 3 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price 48999 35999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SD 855 Qualcomm 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie 9 Pie OS Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 6GB/64GB Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

