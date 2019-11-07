comscore AnTuTu top 10 phones for October: Vivo NEX 3 5G outscores OnePlus 7T
AnTuTu top 10 phones for October 2019: Vivo NEX 3 5G outscores OnePlus 7T series

AnTuTu has released the list of top 10 best-performing phones for the month of October 2019. The top three positions are respectively held by Vivo NEX 3 5G, iQOO Pro 5G, and OnePlus 7T.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 3:24 PM IST
Popular benchmarking tool AnTuTu has unveiled its monthly list of top 10 Android smartphones. The latest list reveals the top 10 Android smartphones in terms of performance for October 2019. In September, Vivo NEX 3 5G was the top performer. This device has again managed to secure the top spot with 4,82,917 points in the flagship category. The top three positions are respectively held by Vivo NEX 3 5G, Vivo iQOO Pro 5G, and OnePlus 7T.

The Vivo NEX 3 5G is followed by another Vivo offering – iQOO Pro 5G. The latter earned the second position with 4,81,997 points. Both the devices managed to beat OnePlus’ latest OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 7T scored 481,784 points whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro achieved 4,80,902 points on AnTuTu. The OnePlus 7T Pro is on the fourth spot.

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5 stable update while OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5

OnePlus 7T gets OxygenOS 10.0.5 stable update while OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5

Asus’ gaming phone – ROG Phone 2 is also on the list and is on the fifth position with 4,77,596 points. The latter is followed by Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, which is in the sixth position. The next in the line is Black Shark 2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, Meizu 16s Pro, and Redmi K20 Pro Premium. The ranking is based on the average Antutu score achieved by each device during the month of October.

Separately, AnTuTu has also released a list of top 10 mid-range smartphones. The Honor 9X Pro smartphone is on top of the list with 3,00,000 points. Further, the standard version of the same device – Honor 9X is also on the second spot with 2,91,690 points. It is followed by Honor 20S and Redmi Note 8 Pro. The other mid-range phones that are also on the list include Realme X2, Oppo Reno 2, Redmi K20, Mi 9 SE, Realme Q, and Vivo X27. Besides, Antutu also revealed a list of top 10 best performing iOS devices for the month of October 2019. The top three positions are respectively held by iPad Pro 3 (12.9-inch), iPad Pro 3 (11-inch), and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 3:24 PM IST

AnTuTu top 10 phones for October 2019: Vivo NEX 3 5G outscores OnePlus 7T series
