AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list

One of the most popular benchmarking tools AnTuTu has shared monthly Top 10 ranking of best performing Android phones for December 2018. AnTuTu had been publishing monthly rankings based on the average scores gathered by devices on its platform. The results get divided in four components and the final sum of CPU performance, GPU performance, UX and memory becomes the score of the device, which this time around has been topped by ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone.

Huawei’s Mate 20 scored just a little less than the Magic Mars and it has been listed on second position by AnTuTu for December 2018. While benchmark scores aren’t necessarily everything, these do provide a fair overview of what the device is capable of.

1. ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars

The gaming-centric Nubia Red Magic Mars by ZTE sub-brand outperformed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It scored highest on AnTuTu in December 2018 list with 3,20,464 points, while the second position Huawei Mate 20 with HiSilicon Kirin 980 scored 3,09,130 points.

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars: 320,464

2. Huawei Mate 20

The Huawei Mate 20 packs company’s top-of-the-line Kirin 980 chipset which is based on 7nm FinFET technology. Other than that, the handset sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2244 pixels) RGBW display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR and 88.07 percent screen-to-body ratio. Even the screen brightness max-outs at 820 nits. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for new 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

Huawei Mate 20: 309,130

3. Honor View20/ V20

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor announced the View20 (V20 in some markets) late last month, and it is yet to go on sale later this month. On AnTuTu, the Honor View20 has entered for the first time and on third position. While the Honor View20 is not only world’s first in-screen camera smartphone, it is also one of the few to pack a massive 48-megapixel AI camera at the rear. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset, the same 7nm processor also powering flagships such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2.

Honor View20:305,525

4, 5 Huawei Mate 20 X, Mate 20 Pro

The two other smartphones in Huawei Mate 20 series, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Pro, have occupied fourth and fifth positions on AnTuTu’s list. The phones are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, which was announced at IFA last year. The Kirin 980 chipset is, for the time being, exclusive to Huawei and Honor smartphones, with the Mate 20 series being the first devices to be powered by it.

Huawei Mate 20 X: 304,096

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: 302,872

6 Huawei Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 was launched in October. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, the company’s latest 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC in three different variants with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 40W Magic Charge fast charging.

Huawei Honor Magic 2: 300,978

7 Xiaomi Black Shark Helo

The Xiaomi Black Shark got a upgrade in the form of the Black Shark Helo, which was last year. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and coming with up to 10GB of RAM, the Black Shark Helo slipped to seventh spot from previous fourth spot when it entered the market and AnTuTu list.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo: 300,211

8 OnePlus 6T

Launched in October 2018, the OnePlus 6T is the successor or mid-cycle refresh of OnePlus 6. The device stuck to Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and with McLaren Edition you get up to 10GB of RAM on the phone. The phone already comes with Android 9 Pie and OnePlus included the in-display fingerprint sensor tech for the ungraded mode.

OnePlus 6: 296,278

9 Xiaomi Black Shark

The predecessor to Xiaomi Black Shark Helo still holds postition in top 10 list of AnTuTu. The gaming-centric devices are built for better powerful, immersive gaming, and hence perform well on AnTuTu.

Xiaomi Black Shark: 294,193

10 Nubia X

ZTE-owned Nubia also launched a unique two-display phone in 2018 to get rid of notch-style. The key highlight of the smartphone is the presence of 6.26-inch and 5.1-inch dual displays. Other important specifications of the smartphone include Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and more.

Nubia X: 294,032