AnTuTu's Top 10 most powerful smartphones of January 2020 list is out

Interestingly, Vivo holds the top three spots in the powerful Android smartphones for January 2020 list.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 9:51 AM IST
asus zenfone max pro m1 antutu

4GB RAM variant (left) - 6GB RAM varaint (right)

AnTuTu, which is popular for software benchmarking of mobile phones, has released its first monthly list of 2020 of Top 10 powerful Android smartphones. At present, the January 2020 list complies devices from last year only, since we are yet to see the new batch of flagships for this year.

Interestingly, Vivo holds the top three spots in the powerful Android smartphones for January 2020 list with Vivo iQOO Neo 855, Vivo iQOO Pro 5G and Vivo Nex 3 5G. The iQOO brand from Vivo is in select markets for now, and the company is slowly expanding. The firm has revealed plans to launch devices in India and we are expecting a premium flagship very soon.

iQOO 3 smartphone officially teased, could feature UFS 3.1 storage

Also Read

iQOO 3 smartphone officially teased, could feature UFS 3.1 storage

Coming back to the AnTuTu‘s Top 10 powerful Android smartphones list, the fourth and fifth positions is been occupied by the OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7, both pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ SoCs.

AnTuTu

In December 2019, the Asus ROG Phone 2 occupied the first place for a third consecutive month, but in January it has dropped to sixth position. Its average Antutu score of 506,832 points dropped to 491,491 points. The seventh position is for Realme. The popular brand recently launched its flagship smartphone, Realme X2 Pro, which has now made it to AnTuTu’s list of Top 10 powerful Android smartphones of January 2020.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

The last three in the list are Honor V30 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno ACE and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. To our surprise, no Samsung smartphone made it to the list this month. But to note, Samsung is launching the S20 series this week, although these are expected to go on sale from March 6. So, we are likely to see these phones in the list of April maybe.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2020 9:51 AM IST

