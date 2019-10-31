comscore App Store bug removes 20 million app ratings globally
App Store bug removes over 20 million app ratings globally

The bug is said to have affected Apple's App Store for a week. In this time it wiped off 20 million app ratings. The bug has since been fixed by the company.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 1:11 PM IST
A bug has come to light which affected Apple’s App Store for over a week. This App Store bug reportedly erased over 20 million ratings of a host of popular apps. Some of these apps include the likes of Google, Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks and Hulu among others, TechCrunch reports.

Mobile app insights platform AppFigures was the first to spot this massive drop in ratings. The bug managed to affect over 300 apps from more than 200 developers. In total around 22 million app reviews disappeared from the App Store. While the bug affected apps globally, US was the worst hit where about 10 million ratings disappeared.

The bug began affecting the App Store on October 23, and Apple has since acknowledged that the ratings disappered due to a bug. In a statement to TechCrunch though Apple clarifies that the ratings aren’t permanently deleted, and have been restored.

“App Store ratings and reviews are an important way for customers to share their experiences about apps they’ve downloaded,” an Apple spokesperson says. “During routine maintenance to the App Store, ratings and reviews were temporarily affected by a bug that has since been resolved.”

“While no reviews or ratings were ever deleted, the data displayed to users was impacted for a period of time. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused. All ratings and reviews have been restored,” they added.

This isn’t the first time an App Store bug has come to light. Last year, a similar bug led to thousands of iOS apps losing ratings over a weekend.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 1:11 PM IST

