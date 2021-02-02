There is nothing weird or out-of-the-blue about computers being on sale online but when one gets to read that an Apple computer made by yours truly Steve Jobs is being sold online, that’s sure to grab attention. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 to get this flagship feature along with Face ID technology

An Apple 1 computer has been spotted on shopping platform that's being sold for $1.5 million. It's a surprise that someone has been able to keep a lid on this piece of technology for such a long time. While we mention Steve Jobs here we should not forget the contribution of , the co-founder of Apple, who helped make the Apple 1 computer.

The Big Apple 1

An IGN report says that the retro computer being sold online is one of six with an original Byte Shop KOA wood case and also with an unmodified NTI motherboard. Apart from the retro-tech inside, what makes this computer so special is that it is still in working condition which is rare in computers from that time.

The report also says that this unit is one of the 50 units that were first built by Steve Jobs and Wozniak themselves. Though the computer is in its original form, only the video and keyboard connectors have been replaced. But, that doesn’t make it any less interesting, does it?

Who owns it?

The current owner of this rare machine says that he had obtained the Apple 1 computer in 1978 as part of a trade-in for the Apple ii in Montreal, .

The Apple 1 computer was the first computing machine that was introduced by the company back in 1976. At that time, the computer was put on sale for $666.66 (Rs 49,000 approx today). Considering its intrinsic value today is more than a million dollars, it would be more for Steve Jobs’ fans who would love to get their hands on a piece of Apple’s history.