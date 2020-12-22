Apple iPhone 12 was the best-selling 5G smartphone model in October 2020 globally despite being on sale for only two weeks in the month, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The iPhone 12 captured a total of 16 percent of the global market share in October 2020 when it comes to 5G smartphone models, followed by Apple iPhone 12 Pro. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro together captured about one-fourth of the total 5G smartphone sales in October, the report added. Notably, Apple 12 Pro's market share was eight percent. Apple iPhone 12 was also among the top 10 bestselling 5G devices for January-October 2020, acquiring the seventh position.

It is worth noting that Apple iPhone 12 series went on sale only in mid-October after launching earlier in the month. This means Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro became the top two best-selling 5G smartphones for October worldwide within only two weeks of sale.

Counterpoint Research attributes the success of the iPhone 12 series to a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base, which is getting converted into sales. “This was complemented by strong carrier promos, especially in the US, which accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sales for the month. All carriers were offering the iPhone 12 for $0 through a mix of the trade-in and unlimited plans,” according to the report.

The third position was grabbed by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with a total of four percent market share. Notably, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G was the bestselling 5G smartphone in September, though it slipped to the third position the following month.

Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei P40 5G secured the fourth and fifth positions with three percent market share each. Oppo A72 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G were on the sixth and seventh positions respectively with three percent market share each followed by Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G and Oppo Reno 4 SE with two percent market share each.

Further, the research firm predicts that the demand for the iPhone 12 series will likely remain strong through Q4 2020, thanks to the festive season in December.