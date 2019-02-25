comscore
News

Apple may launch 6K monitor, AirPower, AirPods 2, iPhones with bilateral wireless charging: Kuo

Kuo says Apple will finally start shipping its AirPower during the first half of 2019.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 10:57 AM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Logo Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

While several big tech giants are busy flaunting their innovative and futuristic devices, a few reports point out that Apple is planning to upgrade its iPhones in 2019, and it might not have anything new to offer. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the Cupertino giant’s 2019 product map could include more than 10 devices, including new iPhones, iPads, AirPods 2, AirPower, 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 31-inch 6K monitor, and more this year, 9to5mac reports.

The reliable analyst predicted that the upcoming iPhones would retain the same screen sizes as on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR as well as Lightning connectivity instead of USB-C. Kuo says that the 2019 iPhones could offer ultra-wideband connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, frosted rear glass casing, bilateral wireless charging, improved Face ID with a higher power flood illuminator.

The new lineup is also expected to come with much larger batteries, and triple camera design. The Analyst hasn’t specifically mentioned which iPhone will offer what features, but a few previous reports pointed out that the iPhone 11 Max will be the only iPhone that will sport three cameras on the rear side. Kuo also predicted that Apple would revamp iPad Pro models with new processors, coupled with increased display size and minimal bezels. It is said to launch a 10.2-inch iPad.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Furthermore, the analyst claimed that the 2019 MacBook Pro models will be offered in a new design and between 16-inch and 16.5-inch display sizes. This would probably be the largest screen in a Mac laptop line up as in 2012 Apple abandoned 17-inch MacBook Pro. Apple is also likely to make a comeback in the display market. Kuo suggests that the company could launch a 31.6-inch 6k3k monitor, which is said to sport a Mini LED-like backlight design. Moving ahead, Apple might also offer the ECG functionality in its Watch to more countries. Similar to the Watch Series 3, it is also expected to offer a new ceramic casing design with the next smartwatch series.

Kuo says Apple will finally start shipping its AirPower during the first half of 2019. Lastly, Kuo says one might be able to charge AirPods 2 through their iPhone and the new AirPods will also support wireless charging and come with upgraded Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, Apple may also unwrap a new iPod Touch with an upgraded chipset. At the moment, it is unknown when Apple is planning to showcase these devices in the world, but reports points out that first announcements could be in March.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2019 10:57 AM IST

