Apple to include periscopic telephoto lens in 2023 iPhones, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is in the news again, this time, for is 2023 iPhone lineup, which is likely to get new camera changes. Read on to know more about the new addition.

iPhone 13

Representational image of iPhone 12

Apple is often seen making headlines, mostly for its iPhones. In addition to the iPhone 13 rumour thread, we now have some details on the 2023 iPhone lineup (possibly called the iPhone 15), which is most likely to come with the improved camera performance. Also Read - Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more

The word comes from the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who is known for giving Apple-related information that most likely turns true. Also Read - Apple confirms to kick off local manufacturing of iPhone 12 in India soon

2023 iPhones to get a periscopic telephoto lens

Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) suggests that the 2023 iPhones will come with a periscopic telephoto lens, something which is expected to reach an iPhone for a while now. Also Read - Apple brings iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, watchOS 7.3.2 update: Here's how to download

The presence of a periscopic telephoto lens would mean better optical zooming, which can go up to 10x. Currently, the high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max supports up to 5x optical zoom, while others offer up to 2.5x zoom.

This can help the iPhones compete with the likes of various Android smartphones such as the Huawei P30 Pro and even the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that have up to optical 10x zoom.

In addition, Apple recently patented a periscopic zoom lens for an iPhone, which will work in a folding scenario. Hence, there are high chances Apple will include the tech two years from now for better zooming capabilities in an iPhone, possibly better than the Android ones.

2021, 2022 iPhones’ details leaked too

Apart from this, Kuo has hinted at the nearest future, which will see the launch of the iPhones this year and even next year too.

It is likely that the 2021 iPhones or the iPhone 13 (possibly the Pro models) will come with an improved ultra-wide lens with an increase from a 5-element lens to a 6-element lens. There will also be a change in the Face ID setup, which could include a plastic transmitter instead of glass. However, it remains to be seen how it will impact the end-users.

As for the 2022 iPhones, they are likely to get an improved telephoto lens with a shift from a 6-element lens to a 7-element lens. There could also be a ‘unibody lens design’ for a smaller selfie camera. This can possibly help in the adoption of a punch-hole display, which is most likely to be a display option for future iPhones, thus, leading to the death of the notch.

As a reminder, the aforementioned details are rumours and we don’t really have anything backing them up. While Ming-Chi Kuo is a reliable source, we would still need some official details.

We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned.

  Published Date: March 10, 2021 2:24 PM IST

