Apple 20W Power Adapter gets certified in Australia

The company is expected to launch new products later this year and these chargers could be compatible with any of them.

  Published: June 25, 2020 8:34 PM IST
Apple is expected to launch iPhone 12 before end of the year. And new report suggests the company could bundle a faster charger with the device. Apple has got a new 20W power adapter certified in Australia this week. New details indicate there are two charger units which could launch with upcoming range of Apple devices. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: Check if your iPhone or iPad will get latest software update with new features

The report from MySmartPrice quotes two different charger units from Apple that come with USB Type C port. Now most reports have talked about no USB Type C on iPhone 12 series. So, we’re not sure if these leaked chargers will actually work with iPhones or not. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: Macs finally moving to Apple silicon, will run iPhone and iPad apps

The chargers have been codenamed 2305 and 2247 in the certification. It says both the chargers offer 20W of power output and supports USB Power Delivery (PD) protocol. We’re not sure how these units are different from each other, and what’s the logic of USB Type C port if the supporting device will come with lightning port charging interface. It’s better to wait for more details and see the real use case of these certified chargers and whether they launch globally. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14 brings home-screen widgets, app library, iPadOS brings system-wide search

Apple AirPods 3 launch in 2021

In the meanwhile, new report points to Apple launching the new AirPods 3 in early 2021. This update has been shared by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier reports have suggested Apple could offer these AirPods without noise cancellation. By doing this, they will be able to make the wireless earbuds affordable. However, Kuo’s report doesn’t share those sentiments, and it’s hard to believe that Apple would remove such a crucial feature. In fact, we’re hoping the AirPods 3 not only gets noise cancellation, but also comes with new set of features.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

AirPods Pro launched in 2019 and apart from some design changes, you got active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, water and dust resistance as well. All these additions bumped up the price of the new wireless earbuds.

  Published Date: June 25, 2020 8:34 PM IST

Best Sellers