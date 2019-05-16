comscore
News

Apple 5G chip not to debut before 2025

News

In order to reduce its reliance on suppliers, the iPhone-maker has been designing a lot of components which would be required to integrate superfast 5G connectivity into phones by itself.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 2:13 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Logo Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple’s plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years, the media reported. In order to reduce its reliance on suppliers, the iPhone-maker has been designing a lot of components which would be required to integrate superfast 5G connectivity into phones by itself, CNET reported on Wednesday.

According to a report by The Information, Apple may not have a homegrown 5G modem ready for its iPhones till 2025. “Citing an anonymous source, The Information said that ‘in interviews with prospective hires for the team, Apple has told engineers that they expect to have their own modem ready by 2025’,” the CNET report added.

Apple has been hiring engineers for the project to build its own 5G chips that would work as key modems to connect iPhones to mobile networks. Earlier, the company had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider – Qualcomm – because of a dispute over Qualcomm’s licensing fees.

However, the legal war between the two companies settled in April at an undisclosed amount. As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm’s 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 2:13 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Apple 5G chip not to debut before 2025

News

Apple 5G chip not to debut before 2025
US blacklists Huawei, places it on entity list

News

US blacklists Huawei, places it on entity list
Realme 5G smartphone expected later this year

News

Realme 5G smartphone expected later this year
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launched in India

News

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020