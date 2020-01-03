Apple is not expected to launch its 2020 iPhone lineup till September of this year. However, the company seems to have started work on key components for its 2020 iPhone lineup. According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC has begun work on Apple A14 chipsets fabricated using new 5nm fabrication process. The production of this new chipset for next iPhone will start in the second quarter of this year. This should mean that Apple is on target to launch the successors to iPhone 11 series in September.

Apple A14 to be built on 5nm process by TSMC

The report quoting China’s Commercial Times notes that TSMC will be the sole foundry for making Apple A14 chipsets. The A14 will be made using TSMC’s new 5nm process and Apple’s order will reportedly take two thirds of the foundry’s capacity. This could also mean that the iPhone 12 lineup launching this year will be the first mobile device to house a 5nm chipset. To recall, the iPhone XS lineup launched in 2018 was the first to use a 7nm chip. However, Huawei might beat Apple to introduce first mobile chipsets fabricated using the 5nm process.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

HiSilicon, the chip division of Huawei, is believed to the second customer of TSMC’s initial 5nm production. The Chinese giant usually introduces new processors around August or September at IFA conference in Berlin. The company might thus beat Apple to introduce Kirin 1020 as the world’s first mobile platform built on 5nm process. However, Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup could be the first commercial devices to come with a chipset fabbed using a 5nm process.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 introduced in December last year is fabbed using a 7nm process. Huawei’s Kirin 990 and Apple A13 Bionic are also built on the 7nm process. By switching to 5nm, these companies stand to benefit in terms of performance and efficiency. However, the advantage of switching to a more efficient process like 5nm over 7nm is not known yet. Regardless of the process, it is needless to say that Apple A14 will be the most powerful mobile processor when it becomes official in 2020.