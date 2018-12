Apple accused of making false claims about display size and resolution of iPhone X-series

A lawsuit filed in a US court has accused Apple of making false claims about the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays in its iPhone X series, CNET reported. The suit filed in the District Court of Northern California alleges that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices by counting non-screen areas like the notch and corners.

The two plaintiffs who filed the suit are seeking class action status, according to the report. The suit alleges that Apple is falsely marketing the new line of iPhones as “all screen”. For example, the screen size of iPhone X is “only about 5.6875 inches”, and not 5.8 inches as claimed by Apple, the complaint stated.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

According to the lawsuit, Apple’s marketing slogan “It’s all screen” display is false, as there is a notch and some bezels around the screen. Also, the wallpaper used in the marketing campaign, and the angles are purposely designed to hide the notch.

The 2436x1125pixels resolution is technically incorrect as the notch and corners take 120 vertical pixels, the complaint mentions. In essence, the usable screen area by apps on the iPhone X is about 1125×2195 pixels, which is about 10 percent less than what Apple has advertised.

The plaintiffs also allege that the iPhone X series phones have lower screen resolution than advertised. Apple was sued over its products earlier also. A lawsuit filed in June alleged that the screen of Apple Watch has a tendency to “crack, shatter or detach from the body of the watch.”

With inputs from IANS.