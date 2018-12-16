comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple accused of making false claims about display size and resolution of iPhone X-series
News

Apple accused of making false claims about display size and resolution of iPhone X-series

News

The plaintiffs are looking at class action status against Apple.

  • Published: December 16, 2018 1:03 PM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

A lawsuit filed in a US court has accused Apple of making false claims about the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays in its iPhone X series, CNET reported. The suit filed in the District Court of Northern California alleges that the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech giant lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices by counting non-screen areas like the notch and corners.

The two plaintiffs who filed the suit are seeking class action status, according to the report. The suit alleges that Apple is falsely marketing the new line of iPhones as “all screen”. For example, the screen size of iPhone X is “only about 5.6875 inches”, and not 5.8 inches as claimed by Apple, the complaint stated.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

According to the lawsuit, Apple’s marketing slogan “It’s all screen” display is false, as there is a notch and some bezels around the screen. Also, the wallpaper used in the marketing campaign, and the angles are purposely designed to hide the notch.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Review: Excessive indulgence

Also Read

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Review: Excessive indulgence

The 2436x1125pixels resolution is technically incorrect as the notch and corners take 120 vertical pixels, the complaint mentions. In essence, the usable screen area by apps on the iPhone X is about 1125×2195 pixels, which is about 10 percent less than what Apple has advertised.

Apple to update iPhones in China to avoid ban

Also Read

Apple to update iPhones in China to avoid ban

The plaintiffs also allege that the iPhone X series phones have lower screen resolution than advertised. Apple was sued over its products earlier also. A lawsuit filed in June alleged that the screen of Apple Watch has a tendency to “crack, shatter or detach from the body of the watch.”

With inputs from IANS.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: December 16, 2018 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM launched

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to pump in $1 billion to build new offices

News

Google to pump in $1 billion to build new offices
Apple accused of making false claims about iPhone X-series

News

Apple accused of making false claims about iPhone X-series
Pre-order Microsoft Surface Go now on Flipkart in India

News

Pre-order Microsoft Surface Go now on Flipkart in India
Apple to update iPhones in China to avoid ban

News

Apple to update iPhones in China to avoid ban
Samsung to supply flexible touch OLED displays to Apple for future iPhone

News

Samsung to supply flexible touch OLED displays to Apple for future iPhone

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM launched
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro with Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM launched
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China