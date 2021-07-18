comscore Apple accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more after iOS 14.5 update
  • Home
  • News
  • Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more
News

Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more

News

Apple, a few years ago, was accused of slowing down the iPhone 6 and 6s phones and as it turned out, it was proven true.

iPhone 12 discount

iPhone 12

Apple might be in hot water soon. The Cupertino company might be throttling the performance of new iPhones as suggested by the Spain Consumer Protection Organization. It has been accused of slowing down the performance of a few iPhones that includes the current flagship: iPhone 12 after these were updated to iOS 14.5,  iOS 14.5. 1, or iOS 14.6. Also Read - Deal of the day: iPhone 12 mini sells with massive Rs 8,000 flat discount on Flipkart

The organisation (OCU in Spanish) has sent a letter to Apple demanding compensation to users who have suffered. If Apple fails to do anything satisfactory, there might be a lawsuit waiting for it soon. Here’s a look at all the details. Also Read - Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

Apple might be slowing down new iPhones

A report by Spanish website iPhoneros suggests that the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 8 have slowed down after the iOS 14.5 update. This has led to a slower processing speed and an impact on the battery, which now gets drained too fast. Also Read - Apple now offers free AirPods with these MacBook, iPad models in India: How to avail the deal

Other organisations such as Altroconsumo, Deco Proteste, and Test-Achats have also participated in this. It is suggested that Deco Proteste had accused Apple due to similar reasons earlier this year. The case in question was the company’s iPhone 6 throttling case that was filed in 2016.

Speaking of which, we hope you remember that. If not, here’s what happened. Back in 2016, a few iPhone (iPhone 6, 6, 6s, 6s Plus) users complained of unexpected shutdowns. It was a result of CPU throttling on part of Apple to improve the devices’ battery life. This was done via an iOS update.

Apple later accepted this and sent out an update to sort this issue out. It even decreased the prices of battery replacements, paid a hefty sum to settle the lawsuit, and introduced a battery health indicator as a way of compensating people.

Coming to the present, it might have to face a lot if this new accusation is proven right. But, Apple is yet to comment on this. There are chances that a future update could sort this out.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2021 12:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

5

79900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time

Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more

Realme Pad leaked images hint at flat sides, stylus support and more

World Emoji Day 2021: Twitter reveals 10 most used emojis in 2021 in India

WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups to make your chats even more secure

Explained: Why did WhatsApp ban my account?

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

GTA Online: Top 5 fastest cars

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord

Related Topics

Related Stories

Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more

News

Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more
Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot

News

Xiaomi takes a leap to become second largest smartphone maker globally, takes Apple's spot
Apple now offers free AirPods with these MacBook, iPad models in India: How to avail the deal

Deals

Apple now offers free AirPods with these MacBook, iPad models in India: How to avail the deal
iMessage is not an app: India withdraws compliance letter sent to Apple

News

iMessage is not an app: India withdraws compliance letter sent to Apple
iOS 14.7 update could rollout soon as Apple reveals all release notes

Mobiles

iOS 14.7 update could rollout soon as Apple reveals all release notes

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire City Open Play-ins दिलाएंगे National Finals में वाइल्ड एंट्री: शेड्यूल से लेकर प्राइज तक जानिए सब कुछ

Free Fire से ऋतिक रोशन के कैरेक्टर Jai की हो रही विदाई, मगर आप पा सकते हैं इसे फ्री में

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 24 जुलाई से होगी शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे Top Deals

Free Fire Redeem Codes 18 July: फ्री फायर के खास कोड दिलाएंगे फ्री लूट क्रेट

iOS 15 पब्लिक बीटा हुआ रिलीज, नए आइफोन फीचर्स को टेस्ट करने का मिल रहा मौका

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

Reviews

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review
Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

Features

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

News

Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time
News
Realme Band 2 leaked images give us a glance at it for the first time
Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more

News

Another Apple controversy: It's now accused of slowing down iPhone 12 and more
Realme Pad leaked images hint at flat sides, stylus support and more

News

Realme Pad leaked images hint at flat sides, stylus support and more
World Emoji Day 2021: Twitter reveals 10 most used emojis in 2021 in India

News

World Emoji Day 2021: Twitter reveals 10 most used emojis in 2021 in India
WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups to make your chats even more secure

News

WhatsApp tests encrypted cloud backups to make your chats even more secure

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers