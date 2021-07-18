Apple might be in hot water soon. The Cupertino company might be throttling the performance of new iPhones as suggested by the Spain Consumer Protection Organization. It has been accused of slowing down the performance of a few iPhones that includes the current flagship: iPhone 12 after these were updated to iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5. 1, or iOS 14.6. Also Read - Deal of the day: iPhone 12 mini sells with massive Rs 8,000 flat discount on Flipkart

The organisation (OCU in Spanish) has sent a letter to Apple demanding compensation to users who have suffered. If Apple fails to do anything satisfactory, there might be a lawsuit waiting for it soon. Here's a look at all the details.

Apple might be slowing down new iPhones

A report by Spanish website iPhoneros suggests that the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 8 have slowed down after the iOS 14.5 update. This has led to a slower processing speed and an impact on the battery, which now gets drained too fast.

Other organisations such as Altroconsumo, Deco Proteste, and Test-Achats have also participated in this. It is suggested that Deco Proteste had accused Apple due to similar reasons earlier this year. The case in question was the company’s iPhone 6 throttling case that was filed in 2016.

Speaking of which, we hope you remember that. If not, here’s what happened. Back in 2016, a few iPhone (iPhone 6, 6, 6s, 6s Plus) users complained of unexpected shutdowns. It was a result of CPU throttling on part of Apple to improve the devices’ battery life. This was done via an iOS update.

Apple later accepted this and sent out an update to sort this issue out. It even decreased the prices of battery replacements, paid a hefty sum to settle the lawsuit, and introduced a battery health indicator as a way of compensating people.

Coming to the present, it might have to face a lot if this new accusation is proven right. But, Apple is yet to comment on this. There are chances that a future update could sort this out.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned.