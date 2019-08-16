Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones

Back in 2017, Apple was sued by Israeli-based camera technology company Corephotonics. According to the lawsuit, the company accused Apple of using patents without a license. The patents have to do with dual cameras and zoom features on the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

New lawsuit filed against Apple

Now, Corephotonics has once again filed a new suit claiming that Apple infringed 10 patents on every dual camera iPhone released after the iPhone 7 Plus (via Apple Insider). These include the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Lawsuit detailed

According to the Israeli company, Corephotonics and the Cupertino giant have been in negotiations since 2012. Through the years, the company has discussed dual cameras in detail with the engineering team at Apple. In fact, Apple was granted access to five-element telephoto lens in 2012. Along with it, lenses and test board were offered in 2014. Corephotonics also offered black box simulation files having lens designs, system prototypes and software simulator. The lawsuit also alleges that this was critical for developing camera modules in today’s iPhones.

In 2016 when Apple launched the iPhone 7 Plus with dual cameras, it did not strike a deal with Corephotonics. And when the company reached out for partnership, there was no success. In November 2017, the company examined the camera modules on the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. Corephotonics then filed the first patent infringement lawsuit claiming that the zoom technology used on those phones heavily relies on their patents.

The second lawsuit was then filed in April 2018. This time, the iPhone X was targeted. And now, the latest lawsuit targets the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The company is also claiming that Apple is completely aware of the patent infringements.

Interestingly, Corephotonics was reportedly acquired by Samsung in a deal worth $150 million. However, none of the companies issued any official statement related to the acquisition.