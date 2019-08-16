comscore Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
News

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones

News

Israeli company Corephotonics has accused Apple of using patented dual-camera technology in iPhones and covering tracks.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 10:58 AM IST
apple-iphone7-iphone7plus-hands-on-bgr-13

Back in 2017, Apple was sued by Israeli-based camera technology company Corephotonics. According to the lawsuit, the company accused Apple of using patents without a license. The patents have to do with dual cameras and zoom features on the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.

New lawsuit filed against Apple

Now, Corephotonics has once again filed a new suit claiming that Apple infringed 10 patents on every dual camera iPhone released after the iPhone 7 Plus (via Apple Insider). These include the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Lawsuit detailed

According to the Israeli company, Corephotonics and the Cupertino giant have been in negotiations since 2012. Through the years, the company has discussed dual cameras in detail with the engineering team at Apple. In fact, Apple was granted access to five-element telephoto lens in 2012. Along with it, lenses and test board were offered in 2014. Corephotonics also offered black box simulation files having lens designs, system prototypes and software simulator. The lawsuit also alleges that this was critical for developing camera modules in today’s iPhones.

In 2016 when Apple launched the iPhone 7 Plus with dual cameras, it did not strike a deal with Corephotonics. And when the company reached out for partnership, there was no success. In November 2017, the company examined the camera modules on the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. Corephotonics then filed the first patent infringement lawsuit claiming that the zoom technology used on those phones heavily relies on their patents.

The second lawsuit was then filed in April 2018. This time, the iPhone X was targeted. And now, the latest lawsuit targets the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The company is also claiming that Apple is completely aware of the patent infringements.

Interestingly, Corephotonics was reportedly acquired by Samsung in a deal worth $150 million. However, none of the companies issued any official statement related to the acquisition.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

77560

iOS 11
A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

3

61060

Buy Now
iOS 10
Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with wide-angle and telephoto cameras, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 10:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
News
Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

News

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

News

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones

News

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
Huawei mapping service in the works

News

Huawei mapping service in the works
iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch

News

iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch
Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

News

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom कुछ मार्केट में One Pro के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च, शामिल होगा Amazon Alexa सपोर्ट

Huawei Mate X का लॉन्च फिर टला, अब नवंबर में लॉन्च हो सकता है ये फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

Reliance JioTV App की लेटेस्ट अपडेट में जुड़ा डार्क मोड फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Apple iPhone 11 की लॉन्च डेट लीक, 10 सितंबर को हो सकता है पेश

Motorola Moto G7 और Moto G7 Plus यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इस अपडेट से और बेहतर होगा स्मार्टफोन

News

Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
News
Apple accused of stealing dual-camera technology on iPhones
Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

News

Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November
Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen

News

Vivo NEX 3 sketch details the waterfall curved screen
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges