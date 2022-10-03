Tech giant Apple has reportedly said that some of its next-generation Watch users may experience microphone issues, including when trying to use Siri or make a phone call. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

According to MacRumors, users have complained of their Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra's microphone becoming unresponsive for an extended period, resulting in apps that depend on the microphone causing errors or ceasing to function altogether.

In a new memo, the tech giant said it is aware of the bug affecting users, specifically saying customers could face problems with Siri not being able to hear them, recording voice memos, and conducting phone calls.

A “Measurement Suspended” message may also appear in the Noise app.

Apple said that restarting the Apple Watch may temporarily fix the problem and suggests the problem is not hardware related.

The tech giant in the memo said that users should remain updated to the latest watchOS version, indicating a fix could soon be released.

Apple Watch Ultra features

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a new Titanium built and is built for extreme conditions. The new Apple Watch Ultra gets 2 speakers, three mics for better connection. All Ultra variants comes with cellular compatibility. It gets 36 hours of battery life. The battery life can go up to 60 hours.

There’s also a new night mode for better visibility. The new Watch Ultra gets three different bands called Alpine, Trail, Dive for better comfort and durability with specific activities in mind.

Apple Watch Series 8 features

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will get Fall Detection, medical emergency services and more. The temperature sensor on the new Watch Series 8 samples temperature every 5 seconds. You can track the change in temperature. The new Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a new crash detector that uses AI and crash data and notifies emergency contacts immediately.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new Low Power mode which can provide up to 36 hours of standby by reducing all unnecessary actions.

(With inputs from IANS)