comscore Apple Intel deal for smartphone modem business values at $1 billion
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business worth $1 billion
News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business worth $1 billion

News

Apple-Intel agreement doesn't meant that Intel will get out of the modem business entirely. Intel will still be able to develop modems for categories other than smartphones such as PCs, IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and more.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST
tim-cook-iphone

Apple will acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business towards the end of 2019. Apple and Intel have signed an agreement with transaction value worth $1 billion, in which approximately 2,200 Intel employees will join Apple, along with intellectual property, equipment and leases, Apple noted in a joint press statement on Thursday.

The signed deal is expected to go through by the fourth quarter end of 2019. It will of course depend upon regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. It’ll not just help Apple to expedite development of future products, but will also reduce Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm. Apple have been using Qualcomm modems in its smartphone, but now they don’t have to.

Apple Watch saves another life; warns man of serious heart problem

Also Read

Apple Watch saves another life; warns man of serious heart problem

“We’ve worked with Intel for many years and know this team shares Apple’s passion for designing technologies that deliver the world’s best experiences for our users,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s SVP of Hardware Technologies. “Apple is excited to have so many excellent engineers join our growing cellular technologies group, and know they’ll thrive in Apple’s creative and dynamic environment. They, together with our significant acquisition of innovative IP, will help expedite our development on future products and allow Apple to further differentiate moving forward.”

Apple-Intel agreement doesn’t meant that Intel will get out of the modem business entirely. Intel will still be able to develop modems for categories other than smartphones such as PCs, IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and more. At present the company is looking forward in putting their full effort into 5G modem technology.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

“This agreement enables us to focus on developing technology for the 5G network while retaining critical intellectual property and modem technology that our team has created,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan. “We have long respected Apple and we’re confident they provide the right environment for this talented team and these important assets moving forward. We’re looking forward to putting our full effort into 5G where it most closely aligns with the needs of our global customer base, including network operators, telecommunications equipment manufacturers and cloud service providers.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
News
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business
WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones

News

WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones
Apple signs a sales deal with Paytm Mall for iPhone and iPad devices

News

Apple signs a sales deal with Paytm Mall for iPhone and iPad devices
Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature

News

Apple Watch saves another life with its ECG feature
Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

News

Apple MacBook Pro with 16-inch screen may launch in October

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, अब 2GB से कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स भी खेल पाएंगे पबजी

Tik Tok पर वीडियो बनाने पर निलंबित पुलिसकर्मी अर्पिता चौधरी के समर्थन में आया सोशल मीडिया, बताया लेडी दबंग

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta अपडेट में जुड़ सकते हैं ये बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Smartphone Prices : 2019 में इन प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई धमाकेदार कटौती

Nokia 6.1 Plus के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट को 10,800 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, यहां से खरीदें

News

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
News
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business
Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out
WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones

News

WhatsApp: You can soon use one account on multiple phones