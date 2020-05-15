Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

Tech giant Apple recently confirmed that it acquired NextVR. The Virtual Reality startup provides sports and other content for VR headsets. The new Apple acquisition helps Apple’s development of VR and AR headsets along with software and content to go with it. The startup also provides the content to several existing VR headsets. These include Facebook’s Oculus and various devices from Sony, HTC and Lenovo. Also Read - Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple has had ambitious plans for virtual reality for a while now. Hence, we heard of this deal in reports months ago. A report from 9to5mac also suggested the acquisition of NextVR was worth $100 million.

Moreover, NextVR has a bunch of patents that will help with Virtual Reality. This includes patented technology that can upscale video streams. NextVR uses this technology to support high-quality video streams of music and sporting events to VR headsets. The company owns a total of over 40 patents. The startup officially shut down this week. The NextVR website also says the company is now "heading in a new direction".

Apple has mentioned that it buys smaller tech companies from time to time. Most of these times, the purpose or post-acquisition plans are not revealed. This deal for Apple is actually the third one of the year. Of the two previous acquisitions, the first one was Voysis, an Irish startup that focuses on voice technology. The second is Dark Sky, a weather application.

Apple is making two new iPads

In other news, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that Apple is working on a 10.8-inch iPad and a new iPad mini model. The affordable iPad model could debut during the second half of this year. This could mean that the device might arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series or in October. This new iPad is said to be joined by a mini-sized iPad. This particular tablet might have a screen size between 8.5 and 9-inches and launch during the first half of next year. CNBC reports citing Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has several products in its pipeline for launch in the short-term.