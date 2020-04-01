comscore Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires Dark Sky app, but there will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 12:36 PM IST
apple-acquires-dark-sky-app

Apple has acquired popular weather app Dark Sky and will shut down the Android and Wear OS apps in July. Terms of the deal was not disclosed. According to Dark Sky, service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.

Related Stories


“Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy,” Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone,” he added.

Apple iPhone 9 with 4.7-inch display, Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15

Also Read

Apple iPhone 9 with 4.7-inch display, Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15

There will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store. The Dark Sky website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers.

“Our API service for existing customers is not changing today, but we will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021,” said Grossman. Dark Sky’s Android app has been downloaded more than a million times.

Meanwhile, Apple was expected to host a big event for the launch of its low-cost iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, in late March. However, due to the spread of Coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders from local authorities, Apple is believed to have cancelled those plans. While the iPhone maker never sent out an official invite, it has traditionally announced new hardware via an event.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

After Best Buy was found stocking an iPhone case to fit a model with a 4.7-inch screen, a new leak claims to reveal purported launch date. According to Jon Prosser, Apple has held an internal meeting to decide on the launch date. This low-cost iPhone 9 is now tipped to debut on April 15. The shipments are said to begin from April 22. Prosser notes in his tweet that these dates are tentative and could change.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 12:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
News
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Gaming

Rumors suggest Prince of Persia trilogy remake may be in the works

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins
Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
Apple iPhone 9 with Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15

News

Apple iPhone 9 with Touch ID tipped to launch on April 15
Huawei EMUI 10.1 with MeeTime app and Celia assistant

News

Huawei EMUI 10.1 with MeeTime app and Celia assistant
Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco के स्मार्टफोन हुए महंगे, इस वजह से कंपनी ने बढ़ाई कीमत

Tata Sky ने फ्री की ये 10 सेवाएं, खत्म हो गया सब्सक्रिप्शन तो ऐसे बढ़ाएं

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को लेकर कंपनी का दावा, Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट से 25% बढ़ेगी परफॉर्मेंस

Honor 30 और Honor 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अप्रैल को होंगे लॉन्च

vivo S6 5G स्मार्टफोन 4,500 mAh बैटरी और 4 बैक कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
News
Xiaomi to announce 22 products on April 3
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins

News

Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update rollout begins
Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

News

Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version
Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services

News

Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, interactive services
How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

News

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series