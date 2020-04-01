Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky, to shut Android version

Apple has acquired popular weather app Dark Sky and will shut down the Android and Wear OS apps in July. Terms of the deal was not disclosed. According to Dark Sky, service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, at which point the app will be shut down. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.

“Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy,” Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone,” he added.

There will be no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time. It will continue to be available for purchase in the App Store. The Dark Sky website will remain active beyond that time in support of API and iOS App customers.

“Our API service for existing customers is not changing today, but we will no longer accept new signups. The API will continue to function through the end of 2021,” said Grossman. Dark Sky’s Android app has been downloaded more than a million times.

Meanwhile, Apple was expected to host a big event for the launch of its low-cost iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, in late March. However, due to the spread of Coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders from local authorities, Apple is believed to have cancelled those plans. While the iPhone maker never sent out an official invite, it has traditionally announced new hardware via an event.

After Best Buy was found stocking an iPhone case to fit a model with a 4.7-inch screen, a new leak claims to reveal purported launch date. According to Jon Prosser, Apple has held an internal meeting to decide on the launch date. This low-cost iPhone 9 is now tipped to debut on April 15. The shipments are said to begin from April 22. Prosser notes in his tweet that these dates are tentative and could change.

Written with inputs from IANS