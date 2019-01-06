comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page
News

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

News

Apple noted that the new design has flat edges "instead of the curved edges found on previous-generation iPad models".

  • Published: January 6, 2019 6:56 PM IST
Gallery-Apple-iPad-Pro-2018-Lead-Image

In a bid to shut the controversy around the bent 2018 iPad Pro, Apple has published a support page detailing the device’s manufacturing process, the media reported. The page is titled “iPad Pro unibody enclosure design” and starts off by saying that Apple’s latest tablet is “strong, light, and durable”, The Verge reported on Saturday. The new support page focused mainly on the Wi-Fi plus Cellular iPad Pro, which is the model reportedly affected the most by the alleged bending issues.

The tech giant noted that the new design has flat edges “instead of the curved edges found on previous-generation iPad models”. The new iPad’s flat edges and antenna line might make slight bends more visible, the report said. According to the tech giant, the slight bends are a result of the iPad Pro’s manufacturing and cooling process. The company also seems to suggest that so long as any “subtle deviations in flatness” are not perceptible during normal scenarios — meaning when you’re facing the iPad head on and actually using it — they should not be a concern to customers, the report noted.

“These precision manufacturing techniques and a rigorous inspection process ensure that these new iPad Pro models meet an even tighter specification for flatness than previous generations. This flatness specification allows for no more than 400 microns of deviation across the length of any side – less than the thickness of four sheets of paper,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple has also urged anyone who believes their iPad Pro enclosure has a warp or bend beyond 400 microns to contact the company’s support channels, and also reminds customers of its 14-day return policy, the report said.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2019 6:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG bans 4 professional players for using ‘unauthorized’ software
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 spotted on TENAA along with Redmi 7; may come soon

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

News

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page
Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

News

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’
Dissatisfied by the after-sales service, angry Google Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi

News

Dissatisfied by the after-sales service, angry Google Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi
WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

News

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more
Over 100 million devices running voice assistant XiaoAI: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

News

Over 100 million devices running voice assistant XiaoAI: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में HTC की कमाई अब तक सबसे कम :रिपोर्ट

मस्क ने भारत के बाद सिंगापुर की आलोचना की

छुट्टियों में एक हफ्ते में एप्पल ऐप स्टोर पर हुई 1.22 अरब डॉलर की खरीदारी

गूगल ने असिस्टेंट की काबिलियत बढ़ाने के लिए स्टार्टअप को खरीदा

हुवावे के अगले मेट सीरीज स्मार्टफोन के बैक में होंगे 5 कैमरे!

News

Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi
News
Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi
Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

News

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive
Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie

News

Honor Play 8A launches with MediaTek Helio P35 and Android Pie
Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

News

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’