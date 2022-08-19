comscore Apple adds Top Subscriber Shows, Top Subscriber Channels charts for podcasts
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Adds Top Subscriber Shows Top Subscriber Channels Charts For Podcasts
News

Apple adds 'Top Subscriber Shows', 'Top Subscriber Channels' charts for podcasts

News

The new charts are available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia on iPhone, iPad, and Mac for listeners on iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, and macOS 12.5 or later.

apple podcasts subscriptions

Image: Apple

Apple Podcasts is introducing two new charts — Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels –to showcase popular paid shows. Also Read - After iPhone 14, Apple to launch redesigned entry-level iPad: Report

The new charts are available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia on iPhone, iPad, and Mac for listeners on iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, and macOS 12.5 or later. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 with fixes to two zero-day vulnerabilities

“Listeners can find Top Shows, Top Episodes, Top Subscriber Shows, and Top Subscriber Channels on the Browse tab, or by navigating to the Charts page. Both charts are refreshed throughout each day,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series launch may take place next month, India sales soon

Top Subscriber Shows helps listeners discover these podcasts. Listeners can browse the top 100 shows included within a subscription.

These include shows from all categories that offer subscribers exclusive content, early access to new episodes, bonus episodes, ad-free listening, and more premium experiences.

Listeners can also discover great subscription experiences through curated groups of shows called channels.

Top Subscriber Channels features the top 100 channels with a subscription and two or more shows. The more listeners engage with shows and episodes included within a subscription channel, the higher it ranks on this chart.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Gear up to launch 5G services in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw tells telecos
Telecom
Gear up to launch 5G services in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw tells telecos
Best camera phones to buy for under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best camera phones to buy for under Rs 20,000 in India

Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter using ad-tech firms

News

Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter using ad-tech firms

Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Apps

Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Modder who removed Spider-Man Remastered in-game pride flags banned

Gaming

Modder who removed Spider-Man Remastered in-game pride flags banned

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Podcasts gets Top Subscriber Shows, Top Subscriber Channels charts

Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter using ad-tech firms

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch video

Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Modder who removed Spider-Man Remastered in-game pride flags banned

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999