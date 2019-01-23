comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple admits Qualcomm was sole supplier for 4G modem because no other vendor matched specifications
News

Apple admits Qualcomm was sole supplier for 4G modem because no other vendor matched specifications

News

Apple has accused Qualcomm of using its technology dominance to set high patent royalty fees.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 11:18 AM IST
qualcomm snapdragon stock image

Apple has indirectly admitted that Qualcomm was the sole supplier for 4G cellular modems since it did not have any other supplier matching its requirement. In the ongoing Qualcomm vs FTC trial, Matthias Sauer, Apple’s director of cellular systems architecture, has testified that the iPhone maker looked for 4G cellular modems from a number of different companies besides Qualcomm but none of them were able to provide market-ready 4G cellular modems in time. The message from Sauer on the stands of the trial will serve as a huge boost for the company in the case where it has been accused of using its dominant position to charge higher patent royalty.

The FTC has accused Qualcomm of using its market monopoly to force phone manufacturers into paying fixed, inflated prices on chip licensing royalties. A new report from Bloomberg, which details how Sauer testified, could help Qualcomm to send a message that it does not use its market dominance and instead has a product that is ahead of the competition. Sauer testified that Apple considered the likes of Ericsson, Broadcom ad Intel Corp. as possible supplier as early as 2012 but none could deliver until Apple launched the iPhone 7 in September of 2016.

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

Also Read

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

The testimony comes after Apple COO Jeff Williams and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf testified about their business practice. In his testimony, Williams said that Apple sought to use Qualcomm chips on newer iPhone models like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR but the chipmaker refused to do business with the company because of the patent lawsuit. Qualcomm continues to supply modem chips for older iPhone models including iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Days later, Qualcomm had its first chance to present its own case in the trial against the Federal Trade Commission where the chipmaker said that smartphones we have today would not be possible without its technology.

Qualcomm argues that FTC’s lawsuit is based on a “flawed legal theory” and adds the customers choose its chips because they are the best. It also told US District Judge Lucy Koh that the company has never stopped providing processors to customers, even when they are battling over licenses. Sauer also said that Apple’s decision to skip Intel as a chip supplier for the 2014 iPad was a business decision and not a technical one.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

The non-jury trial will continue for three more sessions and Judge Koh will hear closing arguments on February 1, 2019. The company will try to undermine testimony by executives who supported the FTC’s case arguing the Qualcomm used its power to bully companies into using its chipsets. Qualcomm recently won injunction on sale on iPhone modes in Germany and the verdict of this trial will set a precedent for the smartphone industry and will determine whether Apple will have 5G ready iPhone this year.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 11:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
thumb-img
News
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

News

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards
Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods

News

Apple releases new iOS 12.1.3 update for iPhone, iPad and HomePods
Realme 2 Pro, C1, and U1 available with discounts, offers

Deals

Realme 2 Pro, C1, and U1 available with discounts, offers
Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube launched in India for just Rs 199

News

Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube launched in India for just Rs 199

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद भारत में पेश किया ये खास 119 रुपये वाला प्रॉडक्ट

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आज आखिरी दिन: ये हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Realme Realpublic Sale का आज है आखिरी दिन, जानें सभी डील्स और ऑफर्स

Honor View20 ग्लोबल मार्केट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोकस क्यूब, जानें कैसे करता है काम

News

Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
News
Xiaomi Mi Rollerball Pen Refill pack launched in India for Rs 119
Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv

News

Banks confused on biometric use post Aadhaar verdict-ex-RBI Guv
Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report

News

Meizu set to launch a 'holeless' smartphone today: Report
Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards

News

Apple admits vendors could not match Qualcomm's chip standards
WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back

News

WhatsApp was down in parts of the world last night; service restored back