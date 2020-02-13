comscore Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones in the works | BGR India
Apple AirPod Pro Lite wireless earphones reportedly in the works

Apple is already working on its upcoming wireless earphones called the Apple AirPod Pro Lite. The company is currently working on a number of new products with supply chain partners in Taiwan.

  Published: February 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple currently sells one of the most popular wireless earphones in the market. These include the notable original Apple AirPods, New AirPods, and the recent AirPods Pro. However, the company is not taking a break from its success streak. According to a new report, Apple is already working on its upcoming wireless earphones called the Apple AirPod Pro Lite. The company is currently working on a number of new products with supply chain partners in Taiwan. This shift is likely to diversify its production to tackle the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. Other products likely include the next-generation Apple Watch, iPad, and iMac devices.

As per a report from DigiTimes, Apple is likely to update all these devices with new upgrades in the coming months. However, the new iPad and Apple Watch are likely to launch around the usual September timeline. Taking a closer look, there is no information available about the Apple AirPod Pro Lite. Judging by the name, the wireless earphones may be an inexpensive version of the AirPods Pro. It may feature AirPods Pro-like design while sitting about the New AirPods. The report primarily focused on Apple trying to mitigate the risk of raw materials supply and shipments in China.

As noted in the report, this information comes just months after the company launched the AirPods Pro in the market. Taking a look back, Apple launched the AirPods Pro in October 2019 and second-generation AirPods in March 2019. Both the wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro and the wireless case version of the second-gen AirPods are just $50 apart.

Going back and revisiting the past reports, the publication is not 100 percent accurate regarding the specifications of upcoming Apple products. This also includes the names or the launch timelines of upcoming products. It is possible that this AirPod Pro Lite may just be the third-generation AirPods.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST

