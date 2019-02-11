Apple AirPods 2 may look similar to the original AirPods with AirPower launching in spring: Report

New information about the much-rumored Apple AirPods 2 and AirPower has surfaced. According to a recent report, the next version of AirPods, AirPods 2 is likely to look similar to the original in terms of design. Apart from similar design, the new version is likely to offer superior audio quality to users along with some new features. Talking about the details, the upcoming version is likely to come with “deeper bass” and a new coating on the top to improve the grip. Google already uses this coating on its Pixel devices to ensure that they are less slippery.

The report by MSP also added that Apple is likely to use more sensors in AirPods 2 to add “new health features” along with “heart-rate monitoring”. Talking about the battery life, it looks like the upcoming version will be similar to what we currently see in the first generation of AirPods. This is because AirPods 2 will sport similar batteries when compared to the AirPods. The company is likely to launch them in two colors including Black and White. According to the report, the upcoming version is likely to be more expensive than the current AirPods.

Apple is also hard at work with AirPower, its wireless charging pad that Apple initially announced back in September 2017. The company is likely to launch the AirPower around spring this year along with a new wireless charging case for the original AirPods. The report added that the AirPower mat is likely to be thicker than initially anticipated because of an “8-7-7 coil” setup.

According to the report, Apple is likely to introduce some “exclusive features” with AirPower that will only be available with iOS 13. The company is likely to price the wireless charging mat at $150 at launch and it will be compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.