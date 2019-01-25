comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
News

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

News

The Apple AirPods 2 are expected to launch later this year.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 3:36 PM IST
apple-iphone-7-airpods

Like Google and other companies, Apple added a wake-up command to its AI Assistant Siri. The keyword ‘Hey Siri’ wakes up Siri on iPhones and iPads and the following commands prompts Siri to initiate the task. But Apple AirPods do not have support for this function yet. Instead AirPod users have to double-tap the AirPods to initiate Siri and then ask it to do something.

The new iOS 12.2 beta version, which was released recently along with macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2, and tvOS 12.2, hints that the next-gen Apple AirpPods will probably be getting support for the ‘Hey Siri’ command. Which means that AirPods 2 users, which is rumored to launch later this year will let users talk to Siri without having to touch the AirPods at all. This functionality will probably be added to the stable version of the iOS 12.2, which is set to release later this year.

WATCH: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

According to 9to5Mac, there is a hidden setup screen in the new iOS beta, which shows users how they can configure their AirPods to wake up to the keywords, ‘Hey Siri’. It is expected that the process to train the AirPods should be the same as those of the iPhone and iPad.

Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

Also Read

Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

Apple was expected to launch the AirPods 2 last year with the iPhone XS, but that did not happen. Some were also expecting the AirPods 2 with the launch of new MacBook and iPads, but that didn’t happen either. Now, a new report claims that Apple will finally launch the new AirPods in the first half of 2019.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2019 3:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
thumb-img
News
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
thumb-img
News
LG to unveil its first 5G phone at MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G availability leaked

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report

Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email

Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

News

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
Qualcomm expert claims it was impossible for the company to impose unfair terms on Apple

News

Qualcomm expert claims it was impossible for the company to impose unfair terms on Apple
Apple iPhone XR outsmarts iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sale by a large margin

News

Apple iPhone XR outsmarts iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sale by a large margin
Apple changes rules to pay winners of 'Shot on iPhone' contest after facing criticism

News

Apple changes rules to pay winners of 'Shot on iPhone' contest after facing criticism

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C1 का नया वेरिएंट जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फ्लिपकार्ट पर टीजर हुआ पोस्ट

MWC 2019 में LG पेश करेगा 5G स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी A9 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने पेश किया 479 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, 84 दिनों तक डेली मिलेगा 1.6GB डाटा

PUBG को मिला नया लाइट मोड, अब सस्ते PC में भी खेल सकेंगे गेम

News

Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
News
Huawei plans to overtake Samsung by 2020 to become world’s top smartphone maker
Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

News

Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support
Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report

News

Realme C1 new variant to debut soon with improved gaming performance: Report
Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email

News

Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email
Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report

News

Google Chrome's API changes may affect a lot of extensions: Report