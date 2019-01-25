Next-gen Apple AirPods 2 might get 'Hey Siri' command support

Like Google and other companies, Apple added a wake-up command to its AI Assistant Siri. The keyword ‘Hey Siri’ wakes up Siri on iPhones and iPads and the following commands prompts Siri to initiate the task. But Apple AirPods do not have support for this function yet. Instead AirPod users have to double-tap the AirPods to initiate Siri and then ask it to do something.

The new iOS 12.2 beta version, which was released recently along with macOS 10.14.4, watchOS 5.2, and tvOS 12.2, hints that the next-gen Apple AirpPods will probably be getting support for the ‘Hey Siri’ command. Which means that AirPods 2 users, which is rumored to launch later this year will let users talk to Siri without having to touch the AirPods at all. This functionality will probably be added to the stable version of the iOS 12.2, which is set to release later this year.

WATCH: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

According to 9to5Mac, there is a hidden setup screen in the new iOS beta, which shows users how they can configure their AirPods to wake up to the keywords, ‘Hey Siri’. It is expected that the process to train the AirPods should be the same as those of the iPhone and iPad.

Apple was expected to launch the AirPods 2 last year with the iPhone XS, but that did not happen. Some were also expecting the AirPods 2 with the launch of new MacBook and iPads, but that didn’t happen either. Now, a new report claims that Apple will finally launch the new AirPods in the first half of 2019.