Apple AirPods 2 with ‘health monitoring’ features to launch in H1 2019: Report

The earbuds will reportedly be redesigned to support health monitoring features.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 9:14 PM IST
It’s been a long time since we have been hearing about the next-gen Apple AirPods. They were expected to launch last year with the iPhone XS, but that did not happen. Some were also expecting the AirPods 2 with the launch of new MacBook and iPads, but that didn’t happen either. Now, a new report claims that Apple will finally launch the new AirPods in the first half of 2019.

“In terms of wireless headsets, Apple is set to release AirPods 2 sometime in the first half of 2019, and the new wireless earbuds with discrete designs to carry health monitoring functions are expected to receive enthusiastic market responses,” the mention appears in an article on DigiTimes (via MacRumors).

The report, citing industry sources mentions that the R&D team at Apple has been working hard to bring health tracking features to the new AirPods. After bringing ECG (electrocardiogram) feature on the Apple Watch Series 4 last year, Apple is now looking to include new features on its truly wireless headphones to help users manage their health better.

As if now, there is no word on what features we will see on the second-gen AirPods, but past rumors hinted at heart rate sensor. Apple won’t be the first one to add heart rate sensor on wireless earphones as Samsung already tried the same with Gear IconX, but it had one major problem – a disappointing battery life. It remains to be seen if Apple does include a heart rate sensor on AirPods 2, how will it tackle the battery life issues.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 9:14 PM IST

