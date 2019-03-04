Apple AirPods 2 with super fast Qi wireless charging expected; could fully top up in 15 minutes

There’s quite a bit of buzz around Apple‘s next-generation AirPods, which is said to soon debut in the first half of 2019. While a few reports indicate that the Cupertino giant will launch its AirPod 2 wireless earbuds on March 25, a tipster named Max Weinbach on Twitter reported that the device could offer super fast Qi wireless charging, which will take 15 minutes to top up from zero. Additionally, the current AirPods reportedly takes around three hours to fully charge it.

“AirPods wireless charging will happen. It will be VERY fast (0-100 in 15 minutes.) That speed is for the AirPods AND the case. It will probably use Qi charging. There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier,” the tipster said. In order to offer faster wireless charging, the upcoming AirPods case would require more Qi coils, which would apparently make it slightly thicker and heavier.

The case will reportedly be bigger in one direction. The forthcoming accessory from Apple might offer a matte finish instead of a glossy finish. Besides, last week, the same tipster asserted that Apple might delay the much-awaited Dark mode feature. The company is said to offer the Dark mode now in iOS 13.1.

“So iOS 13 will get a Dark Mode…The issue is with the release. There is a chance Apple delays it until iOS 13.1. To clarify, it will probably be iOS 13.1. There is a small chance it makes it to iOS 13,” Weinbach tweeted. Furthermore, Apple is yet to officially confirm the dates of its WWDC 2019 conference, but a few reports claim that WWDC 2019 will be a weeklong affair, set to kick off on June 3. The event is expected to take place in McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, US.