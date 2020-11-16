Apple AirPods 3 and mini LED iPad may launch in first half of 2021: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new set of AirPods 3 and a mini LED iPad in the first half of 2021. According to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the rumored AirPods 3 will be more affordable than the Pro models and lack higher-end features such as active noise cancellation, reports CNET. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max now available: Price in India, discount offers

The future AirPods may come with simple touch sensors instead of force detection for control for an improved experience. Apple is also reportedly planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate.

Kuo also remarks in the note that Apple will release a new mini LED iPad in the same timeframe, although it is not specified whether they would launch at the same time, or separately. He also said roughly eight months ago that Apple has six mini-LED products in its pipeline planned to launch though the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, rumors around the iPhone SE have started to take over. In a new report, as suggested by Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE 2021 might get delayed to later next year. In his latest statement shared by a report from MyFixGuide, Kuo says that Apple might delay the 2021 iPhone SE launch. It won’t be happening in the first half at least, says Kuo.

The reason behind the delay is related to the next-generation iPhone 13. Rumors have already hinted at Apple upgrading the ultra-wide camera system on all the iPhone 13 models next year. Kuo says there’s stiff competition between suppliers of the iPhone 13’s camera, which will eventually hinder the production of the new iPhone SE.

