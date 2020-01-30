Cupertino-based Apple’s AirPods went from a somewhat criticized product to a global hit. The market for true wireless earbuds has since expanded tremendously. This pushed Apple into launching an updated version of the earbuds called the AirPods Pro. Now, a report reveals that the brand is set to launch the Apple AirPods 3, its third iteration of the earbuds, later this year.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the Apple AirPods 3 could launch late in 2020. Further, the earbuds could now feature water resistance. Both the original AirPods launched in 2016 and the Pro launched last year did not feature any kind of water resistance. The news comes from a research note spotted by Philip Elmer-DeWitt.

Elves also reported that the AirPods 3 could be ready for purchase by the holiday season in 2020. The brand’s earbuds are usually a popular purchase around the holiday season. This is evident by the fact that Apple is struggling to produce the AirPods Pro fast enough to meet customer demands. To satisfy potential AirPods 3 buyers in the holiday season of 2020, Apple will have to produce millions of earbuds.

Even Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple could launch as many as two AirPods this year. One of these, according to Kuo will feature an “all-new” design. The third generation of the earbuds is also rumored by DigiTimes to feature noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro. Although there is no further confirmation on the same.

Other Apple products coming this year, besides the AirPods 3

Meanwhile, Kuo also predicted that Apple will launch over five products in the first half of 2020. These include a compact iPhone, refreshed iPad Pro, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Apple is also reportedly working on a new set of over-ear headphones, the rumored AirTags and a wireless charging mat. It remains to be seen if all the rumors and reports are true and if the brand will be launching all these products this year.