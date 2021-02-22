Apple AirPods 3 leaked image reveals design similar to AirPods Pro

Apple Airpods 3 could sport a design similar to the AirPods Pro, a new leaked image has revealed. 52audio has shared images of the AirPods 3 earbuds as well as the case, which gives us a good look at the device ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

The latest leak is in line with a Bloomberg report of last year that claimed AirPods 3 will have a smaller stem and silicone eartips, which is similar to AirPods Pro. The vents that help equalise pressure will be seen on the AirPods 3 as well. However, the more affordable AirPods 3 could skip the high-end Active Noise Cancellation feature, according to the report.

When it comes to the charging case, it will resemble the charging case of the AirPods Pro, though it is expected to be less rectangular. Further, an LED charging indicator could be added on the front as well, a feature that was missing in the AirPods 2.

Another feature that the third-generation AirPods will borrow from the AirPods Pro is touch controls. In comparison, the older generation AirPods models feature single and double-tap controls. Though Bloomberg claimed that Apple could improve the battery life on the new AirPods 3, the new report claims they will come with the same five-hour battery life as on the AirPods 2.

It is also possible that Spatial Audio support will make it to the new AirPods, though there is no confirmation at this point. Apple is also reportedly planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate, as per a research note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple AirPods 3 along with a new iPad Pro and AirTags could be announced in March, though an official launch date is unclear as of now. Kuo also revealed that the mass production of AirPods will take place in the first half of 2021. As for the price, the AirPods 3 could cost somewhere close to the current-generation AirPods at around Rs 16,000.