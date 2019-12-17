comscore Apple AirPods update rolling out: How to install and changelog | BGR India
Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro firmware update rolling out: Here's how to install it

The new firmware update for the AirPods and AirPods Pro bring in a few changes. Some users indicate that noise cancellation in AirPods Pro has been improved with the latest update.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 1:02 PM IST
Apple is rolling out a new software update for the AirPods and AirPods Pro. The previous firmware version for AirPods Pro‌ was 2B588, while AirPods‌ was 2A364. Now after installing the new update, both the AirPods and AirPods Pro carry the same 2C54 firmware version.

Apple AirPods update details

Apple isn’t sharing a detailed changelog of any sort. But such firmware updates generally help devices perform certain functions more efficiently. Hence, it’s always a good idea to install them. Some users indicate that noise cancellation in AirPods Pro has improved after updating.

Users do not need to do anything to install the firmware update. When you connect the AirPods Pro or AirPods 2 to an iPhone or iPad, the updates are installed.Users can however check the firmware version number by going to Settings then tapping General -> About. Scroll to the bottom of that list and tap on AirPods.

AirPods Pro requires Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later. The earbuds offer support for active noise cancellation, meaning they can minimize background noise and allow you to listen to music at lower volumes.

Both products come with an H1 chip under the hood. This essentially features up to 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri. The AirPods Pro is also IPx4 rated, which makes it resistant to sweat and water. Apple AirPods Pro is available at a retail price of Rs 24,900 in India. While the second-generation AirPods with charging case is now available for Rs 14,900. AirPods with wireless charging case is available for Rs 18,900.

