Apple launched the AirPods as its first truly wireless earbuds alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016. The device was a great alternative as Apple ditched the proprietary 3.5mm audio jack on its smartphones. Since its launch, the AirPods have become a commonplace at malls, airports in the western market. As Walt Mossberg rightly notes, it has made the “envy of competitors that scramble to ape them”. Almost every other company now wants to make truly wireless earbuds that look similar to AirPods. If you are in the market for AirPods clones, here is a look at five truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now.

Realme Buds Air

Yes, Realme Buds Air, the first truly wireless earbuds from the smartphone maker, draw a lot of design elements from Apple’s successful AirPods. Whether it is the shape of the earbuds or the design of the case, there is Apple’s DNA left all over the place. But, where Realme really shines is price and features packed into the device. The Realme Buds Air comes in three different colors: yellow, black and white. They feature up to 17 hours of battery life and weigh only 42.3 grams.

These truly wireless earbuds from Realme also pack a custom-designed R1 chip for low-latency gaming mode and instant connection. At Rs 3,999, the Realme Buds Air also support wear detection. They also support noise cancellation technology and Qi Wireless Charging. The earbuds include touch controls to answer or reject calls, play or pause music. The earbuds will go on first sale via Flipkart and realme.com on December 23, 2019 at 12:00PM IST.

HiFuture FutureBuds

HiFuture FutureBuds are another AirPods clone available with an attractive price tag. It is available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India and supports environmental noise cancellation. Like Realme Buds Air, it also supports auto-pairing, dual master with in-built four mic. The FutureBuds come in white or black color and has touch controls built into the device. The earbuds are rated to offer 7 hours of battery life and total battery life of 24 hours. There is also support for fast charge and ultra bass technology for improved acoustics.

Fingers Audio Pods

Another true wireless earbuds that don’t hide its inspiration from Apple AirPods are the Fingers Audio Pods. They come with a stem style design that sticks out a bit from your ears. The stem also includes the sensors for gesture recognition. These come with rated battery life of up to 21 hours and the earbuds alone offer 3.5 hours of playback. The best part of Fingers Audio Pods is that it includes both microUSB as well as USB Type-C port for charging. Priced at Rs 3,799, the Fingers Audio Pods are a decent alternative in the budget true wireless segment.

Noise Shots X-Buds

The Noise Shots X-Buds are not the most direct clone of Apple AirPods but they do draw some inspiration. The earbuds come with a stem that is similar to AirPods but the matte finish is a unique touch. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and has over 16 hours of total playback. It is one of the best budget true wireles earbuds in the market right now. They also come with IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance.

Soundcore Liberty Air

The Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds are one of the most expensive priced at Rs 9,999. They have an earbuds design similar to that of AirPods and a case that looks like that of the Apple AirPods Pro. They are IPX5 rated and can last for 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Libery Air uses graphene-coated drivers for better sound output. They also offer smart assistant access with a single button-press to activate an AI assistant.