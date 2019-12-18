comscore Apple AirPods clones: 5 TWS earbuds you can buy right now | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods are the defacto standard in true wireless earbuds market. However, the clones of AirPods have started populating the market and here are five that you can buy right now.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Fingers AudioPods Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Apple launched the AirPods as its first truly wireless earbuds alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016. The device was a great alternative as Apple ditched the proprietary 3.5mm audio jack on its smartphones. Since its launch, the AirPods have become a commonplace at malls, airports in the western market. As Walt Mossberg rightly notes, it has made the “envy of competitors that scramble to ape them”. Almost every other company now wants to make truly wireless earbuds that look similar to AirPods. If you are in the market for AirPods clones, here is a look at five truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now.

Realme Buds Air

Yes, Realme Buds Air, the first truly wireless earbuds from the smartphone maker, draw a lot of design elements from Apple’s successful AirPods. Whether it is the shape of the earbuds or the design of the case, there is Apple’s DNA left all over the place. But, where Realme really shines is price and features packed into the device. The Realme Buds Air comes in three different colors: yellow, black and white. They feature up to 17 hours of battery life and weigh only 42.3 grams.

Watch: Top 5 budget true wireless earbuds

These truly wireless earbuds from Realme also pack a custom-designed R1 chip for low-latency gaming mode and instant connection. At Rs 3,999, the Realme Buds Air also support wear detection. They also support noise cancellation technology and Qi Wireless Charging. The earbuds include touch controls to answer or reject calls, play or pause music. The earbuds will go on first sale via Flipkart and realme.com on December 23, 2019 at 12:00PM IST.

HiFuture FutureBuds

HiFuture FutureBuds are another AirPods clone available with an attractive price tag. It is available for Rs 6,499 on Amazon India and supports environmental noise cancellation. Like Realme Buds Air, it also supports auto-pairing, dual master with in-built four mic. The FutureBuds come in white or black color and has touch controls built into the device. The earbuds are rated to offer 7 hours of battery life and total battery life of 24 hours. There is also support for fast charge and ultra bass technology for improved acoustics.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Fingers Audio Pods

Another true wireless earbuds that don’t hide its inspiration from Apple AirPods are the Fingers Audio Pods. They come with a stem style design that sticks out a bit from your ears. The stem also includes the sensors for gesture recognition. These come with rated battery life of up to 21 hours and the earbuds alone offer 3.5 hours of playback. The best part of Fingers Audio Pods is that it includes both microUSB as well as USB Type-C port for charging. Priced at Rs 3,799, the Fingers Audio Pods are a decent alternative in the budget true wireless segment.

Noise Shots X-Buds

The Noise Shots X-Buds are not the most direct clone of Apple AirPods but they do draw some inspiration. The earbuds come with a stem that is similar to AirPods but the matte finish is a unique touch. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and has over 16 hours of total playback. It is one of the best budget true wireles earbuds in the market right now. They also come with IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance.

Noise Shots X-Buds Review: Cheap but truly wireless

Also Read

Noise Shots X-Buds Review: Cheap but truly wireless

Soundcore Liberty Air

The Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds are one of the most expensive priced at Rs 9,999. They have an earbuds design similar to that of AirPods and a case that looks like that of the Apple AirPods Pro. They are IPX5 rated and can last for 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Libery Air uses graphene-coated drivers for better sound output. They also offer smart assistant access with a single button-press to activate an AI assistant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 11:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
News
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

News

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

News

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

News

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
Realme X2 Review

Review

Realme X2 Review
Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge+ हाइब्रिड सेटटॉप बॉक्स जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये 5 फीचर

Samsung Galaxy A01 स्मार्टफोन Infinity V-display और ड्यूल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ पेश

बैटरी वाला Amazon Echo Input आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर

BSNL एक कीमत में दे रही है 3 सर्विस, डेली मिलेगा 10GB डाटा

Oppo के पोस्टर से सामने आईं Oppo A91 और A8 की डिटेल्स, Oppo Reno 3 का डिजाइन भी हुआ रिवील

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
News
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message

News

WhatsApp bug may crash the app with a malicious message
Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched

News

Realme PaySa digital money lending platform launched
Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP

News

Here's why Vladimir Putin still uses Windows XP