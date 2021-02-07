comscore AirPods found in man's chest as he felt discomfort: Here's what happened
  • Home
  • News
  • AirPods found in man's chest as he felt discomfort: Here's what happened
News

AirPods found in man's chest as he felt discomfort: Here's what happened

News

As part of a bizarre incident, a man in the US ended up in the hospital after he felt discomfort in his chest. The reason you ask? Apple AirPods. The AirPods was found in his esophagus after he rep

airpods

Image: Bradford Gauthier/Facebook

As part of a bizarre incident, a man in the US ended up in the hospital after he felt discomfort in his chest. The reason you ask? Apple AirPods. Also Read - Google working on Apple-like anti-tracking privacy feature for Android

The AirPods was found in his esophagus after he reportedly swallowed the Apple TWS. Here’s a look at what all happened and why you should be more careful with your wearables. Also Read - Apple's mixed-reality headset to sport dual 8K screens, cost $3,000

AirPods found in man’s chest

It is suggested that Bradford Gauthier (via WWLP News 22), a resident of Worcester, Massachusetts had accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods while he was fast asleep. Bradford told the incident via a Facebook post. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 to put its stakes on low-light photography with this camera feature

Gauthier was reportedly wearing his Apple AirPods while he fell asleep at night, one of which went missing when he woke up the next morning. He felt a lot of pressure in his chest but totally neglected it the first time thinking of it as dry throat or ‘something from the snow shoveling a night before.’ He also found that his AirPods was missing, which brought the joke to light that he must have swallowed it.

airpods found in chest

Image: Bradford Gauthier/Facebook

He then went on to go out and shovel more snow for an hour. Following this, when Gauthier tried drinking water, he was unable to do so. This is when he paid attention to the discomfort he was facing earlier and finally went to the emergency room.

An X-Ray later it was discovered that one of his missing AirPods (which he totally forgot about) was found in the lower part of his Esophagus, something which started off as a joke but turned true. Later on, an emergency endoscopy was performed and the audio product was removed.

Luckily enough, the man has survived the weirdly funny incident. However, we don’t know what really happened to the swallowed AirPods.

Not the first time something like this happened!

Back in 2019, something similar to this happened. A Taiwanese man had also swallowed his AirPods while he was sleeping. Upon waking up, he tried searching for the missing AirPods and used the Find My AirPod app for the purpose.

It was then discovered that the AirPods were in fact homed in his stomach. And this is not the surprising part. What’s surprising is that he pooped the AirPods out and they still worked. Guess Apple AirPods is waterproof after all.

One should note, that while the two gentlemen mentioned above survived the incident, you should be more careful with your AirPods or any other audio accessory for that matter. Just don’t wear them to sleep or in any situation wherein the audio product can be a health hazard!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2021 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there
News
Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there
Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apps

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 phone in India soon, hints Flipkart teaser

News

Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 phone in India soon, hints Flipkart teaser

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 phone in India soon, hints Flipkart teaser

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there

News

Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there
Google working on anti-tracking privacy feature like Apple's

News

Google working on anti-tracking privacy feature like Apple's
Apple's mixed-reality headset to sport dual 8K displays

Wearables

Apple's mixed-reality headset to sport dual 8K displays
iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography

News

iPhone 13 to put more focus on better low-light photography
Apple services face outage, now back online

News

Apple services face outage, now back online

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 Vs Moto G Vs Mi 10i : इन सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन में किसमें मिलते हैं बेहतर फीचर?

WhatsApp की बादशाहत खत्म? जनवरी में Telegram हुआ 6.3 करोड़ बार डाउनलोड

Samsung Galaxy F62 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Flipkart पर दिखी झलक

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 जुलाई में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास?

Exclusive : Infinix साल के अंत तक लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there
News
Man felt discomfort in chest because of AirPods found there
Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?

Apps

Telegram becomes most downloaded app, Is WhatsApp's popularity in danger?
Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 phone in India soon, hints Flipkart teaser

News

Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 phone in India soon, hints Flipkart teaser
Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features
Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers