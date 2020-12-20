comscore Apple AirPods Max: How to save battery explained | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes on AirPods Max
News

Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes on AirPods Max

News

Apple AirPods Max was launched earlier this month. Now the company has put out a blog post explaining details related to its battery.

  • Published: December 20, 2020 11:36 AM IST
Apple-airpods-max-

Apple AirPods Max was launched earlier his month. Now, the company has put out a support page explaining details on how to charge the over-ear pair of headphones and get longer battery life. The page also explains how to check the charge status of the AirPods Max on iOS devices as well as Mac. Also Read - Apple AirPods Max launched in India, costs almost as much as discounted iPhone 12 Mini

The AirPods Max is said to last 20 hours on a single charge and the headphones ship with a Smart Case that puts them into an ultralow power mode to preserve battery charge. To charge the headphones inside the Smart Case, one needs to simply align the cutout on the case with the Lightning port on the headphones.

Apple AirPods Max: How to know if the battery is low

“When the battery charge of your AirPods Max is low, you get a notification on the screen of your iPhone or iPad. You get notifications when the charge is at 20, 10, and 5 percent remaining,” Apple said in its post.

Apple AirPods Max can be charged without Smart Case by plugging the Lightning cable into the bottom-right earphone. Users should hear a tone when the battery charge on the AirPods Max is at 10 percent and another one before the headphones turn off.

What is low power, lower power, and ultralow power mode?

AirPods Max go into low power mode if they are left stationary for five minutes out of the Smart Case or when the headphones are put in the Smart Case. This is done to preserve battery charge, Apple pointed out. “After 72 stationary hours out of the Smart Case, your AirPods Max go into a lower power mode that turns off Bluetooth and Find My to preserve battery charge further.”

Ultralow power mode is when AirPods Max are kept in the Smart Case for 18 hours. In this case, Bluetooth and Find My functionalities are turned off as well.

Apple AirPods Max was launched in India at a price of Rs 59,990. It can be bought in space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink color options. The headphones use custom 40mm drivers with dual neodymium ring magnet motors that maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume. It is powered by the H1 chip.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2020 11:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
News
AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

News

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

News

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details

News

Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details

Google Camera Go app now supports HDR mode

News

Google Camera Go app now supports HDR mode

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details

Google Camera Go app now supports HDR mode

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes

News

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

News

Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola के नए फोन की स्पेक्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले आए सामने, होगा एक बजट स्मार्टफोन

Samsung भारत में जल्द ही नई प्रोडक्ट कैटेगरी करेगा इंट्रोड्यूस

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया नया प्लान, लंबी वैलिडिटी और 150GB तक डाटा का लाभ

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत आई सामने, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

POCO भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करने वाला है सस्ता लैपटॉप, मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
News
AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

News

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support
Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

News

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details
Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details

News

Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details
Google Camera Go app now supports HDR mode

News

Google Camera Go app now supports HDR mode

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers