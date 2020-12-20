Apple AirPods Max was launched earlier his month. Now, the company has put out a support page explaining details on how to charge the over-ear pair of headphones and get longer battery life. The page also explains how to check the charge status of the AirPods Max on iOS devices as well as Mac. Also Read - Apple AirPods Max launched in India, costs almost as much as discounted iPhone 12 Mini

The AirPods Max is said to last 20 hours on a single charge and the headphones ship with a Smart Case that puts them into an ultralow power mode to preserve battery charge. To charge the headphones inside the Smart Case, one needs to simply align the cutout on the case with the Lightning port on the headphones.

Apple AirPods Max: How to know if the battery is low

“When the battery charge of your AirPods Max is low, you get a notification on the screen of your iPhone or iPad. You get notifications when the charge is at 20, 10, and 5 percent remaining,” Apple said in its post.

Apple AirPods Max can be charged without Smart Case by plugging the Lightning cable into the bottom-right earphone. Users should hear a tone when the battery charge on the AirPods Max is at 10 percent and another one before the headphones turn off.

What is low power, lower power, and ultralow power mode?

AirPods Max go into low power mode if they are left stationary for five minutes out of the Smart Case or when the headphones are put in the Smart Case. This is done to preserve battery charge, Apple pointed out. “After 72 stationary hours out of the Smart Case, your AirPods Max go into a lower power mode that turns off Bluetooth and Find My to preserve battery charge further.”

Ultralow power mode is when AirPods Max are kept in the Smart Case for 18 hours. In this case, Bluetooth and Find My functionalities are turned off as well.

Apple AirPods Max was launched in India at a price of Rs 59,990. It can be bought in space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink color options. The headphones use custom 40mm drivers with dual neodymium ring magnet motors that maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume. It is powered by the H1 chip.