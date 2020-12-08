comscore Apple AirPods Max launched in India: Price, colors, specs | BGR India
Apple AirPods Max launched in India, costs almost as much as discounted iPhone 12 Mini

Apple has just announced the AirPods Max over-ear headphones in India. The AirPods Max cost Rs 59,990 in India.

Before the iPhone 12 was made official, some of the leaks from popular tipster Jon Prosser suggested an AirPods Studio over-ear headphones. Later, it was said that Apple would launch it by March or April of 2021. Surprise-surprise! Apple announced the AirPods Max out of the blue today across its key markets, which also includes. The AirPods Max is an over-ear pair of headphones that promise better audio quality as well as the convenience of conventional AirPods. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart starts but where are the discounts?

Before you go over to the specifications and features, here’s what Apple is charging for a pair. You can get the AirPods Max in India at a price of Rs 59,990. That’s more than what Sony and Sennheiser charge for their consumer-grade flagship headphones. Apple is offering the AirPods Max in space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink colors. The headphones will be available starting December 15. Also Read - Apple working on a fix for the iPhone 12 wireless charging problem

Apple AirPods Max specifications

The AirPods Max promises the best audio quality of any AirPods variant to date. Apple is using custom 40mm drivers with dual neodymium ring magnet motors that maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 per cent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume. Apple says this allows for “rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.” Yeah right. Also Read - Apple's M2-powered MacBook Pro to be launched in 2021: Report

apple airpods

The H1 chip inside allows Apple to bring all the features you have seen in the AirPods Pro so far. “AirPods Max use computational audio to deliver the highest quality listening experience possible. Utilizing each of the chips’ 10 audio cores — capable of 9 billion operations per second — computational audio powers a breakthrough listening experience that includes Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio,” says Apple.

Similar to the more affordable AirPods, the Max variant also gets the same Apple ecosystem benefits. That means your over-ear AirPods can automatically switch over between all your Apple devices and intelligently pair with all your Apple products registered to your iCloud account. There’s Siri too, if you are into such things.

The design of the AirPods Max looks interesting with well-contoured headbands and a premium design on the earcups. Apple is offering a crown to control the volume, play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri. It surely looks premium but that digital crown on a headphone is something we will have to try out in order to see if it is practical.

When it comes to battery life, Apple says you can expect the AirPods Max to last up to 20 hours on a single charge. It seems you cannot turn off the AirPods Max but Apple will bundle a Smart Case that will not only protect the headphones while not in use but also put the AirPods Max in a state of ultra-low power.

  Published Date: December 8, 2020 7:53 PM IST

