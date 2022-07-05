comscore Apple AirPods Pro 2 might not come with a heart rate sensor after all
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Airpods Pro 2 Earbuds Might Ditch Heart Rate Sensor
News

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds might ditch heart rate sensor

News

Apple AirPods Pro earphones are likely to come with a compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case.

Untitled design (9)

Apple is expected to launch a new pair of AirPods Pro earbuds this year. These AirPods Pro 2 earbuds were expected to come with a built-in heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. For the unversed, the first and the only AirPods Pro earbuds were launched in 2019. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected specifications, features

In the recent Power On newsletter, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also hinted earlier that the second generation AirPods Pro earbuds will come with a body temperature sensor. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds may with a USB-C port: All you need to know

As per a statement by Gurman, “Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year’s model gaining the ability to determine a wearer’s heart rate or body temperature. I’m told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day.” Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to detect fever with new in-built sensor

Additionally, these earbuds are also expected to come with features like improved audio quality, noise-cancellation, and Spatial Audio. As per a new report, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing.

In terms of design, the AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. Additionally, these AirPods Pro might come with support for lossless playback.

For the unversed, Gurman has also suggested that Apple Watch Series 8 will also come with a built-in body temperature sensor that will alert users if it detects fever. Although it cannot tell the precise temperature, it will be able to detect the rise in temperature.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in
Deals
OnePlus Nord 2T to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon, OnePlus.in
PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

News

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

iQoo 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to launch in India later this month

Mobiles

iQoo 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to launch in India later this month

Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as crypto market rebounds

News

Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as crypto market rebounds

Twitter complies with MeitY s last notice: Check details

News

Twitter complies with MeitY s last notice: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earphones might not feature heart rate sensor

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on these cars

PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

Bitcoin, Ethereum rally up to 9 percent as crypto market rebounds

Twitter complies with MeitY s last notice: Check details

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999