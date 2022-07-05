Apple is expected to launch a new pair of AirPods Pro earbuds this year. These AirPods Pro 2 earbuds were expected to come with a built-in heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. For the unversed, the first and the only AirPods Pro earbuds were launched in 2019. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected specifications, features

In the recent Power On newsletter, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also hinted earlier that the second generation AirPods Pro earbuds will come with a body temperature sensor.

As per a statement by Gurman, "Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a wearer's heart rate or body temperature. I'm told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day."

Additionally, these earbuds are also expected to come with features like improved audio quality, noise-cancellation, and Spatial Audio. As per a new report, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will be powered by the new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip with support for improved adaptive noise cancellation, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing.

In terms of design, the AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. Additionally, these AirPods Pro might come with support for lossless playback.

For the unversed, Gurman has also suggested that Apple Watch Series 8 will also come with a built-in body temperature sensor that will alert users if it detects fever. Although it cannot tell the precise temperature, it will be able to detect the rise in temperature.