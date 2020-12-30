comscore AirPods Pro (2021) to come in two size variants: See details
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 to come in two size options to choose from: Know details

Apple is expected to launch new audio offerings, allegedly called the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 3 for users next year

AirPods Pro

Apple is expected to introduce new truly wireless earbuds for 2021. The new TWS pairs are most likely to be successors to the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 2, allegedly called the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3, respectively. Rumors and leaks for the new Apple earbuds are in overdrive and the latest one hints further about the AirPods Pro successor. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

AirPods Pro 2 to get two sizes

A new leak by leakster Mr. White suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 will get two size options. In a tweet, Mr. White has leaked the AirPods Pro components. The images contain differently-sized cables on the left (possibly for the new AirPods Pro) and same-sized cables on the right (possibly for the current AirPods Pro). Also Read - Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Also Read - iPhone SE at discounted price of Rs 31,999 during Flipkart sale: Worth buying?

Additionally, another image included in the tweet suggests that the chip included in the upcoming AirPods Pro will be W2. To recall, the current AirPods Pro is powered by the H1 chip.

To clear the mist, the chances of AirPods 2 in two sizes are vague. There is a possibility that the images shown are prototypes and might never see the light of the day. Another speculation is that the two sizes are for both the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 3, considering both are expected to launch in 2021.

Past rumors suggest that the AirPods Pro 2 might ditch the small stem design and come with a compact, in-ear design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and other competitors out there. The AirPods 3 could also dump the design of the long stem and go for the AirPods Pro design with a smaller stem and in-ear design.

In addition to this, the AirPods Pro 2 could come in an additional black color option, which could also be followed for the AirPods 3, thus, giving rise to a new color option for the 2021 AirPods devices.

However, there is no word how Apple will incorporate high-end features such as ANC, mic, different antennas in the purported smaller form factor of the AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro and the AirPods 3 are most likely to launch in early 2021, however, there is no confirmed date of arrival.

  Published Date: December 30, 2020 1:48 PM IST

Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price

Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a price cut in India: See new price

Upcoming AirPods Pro 2Ap to get two size options: See details

Upcoming AirPods Pro 2Ap to get two size options: See details
How to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook

How to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook
Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Apple removes this app from App store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021
Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed
Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details

Realme 8 with MediaTek Dimensitycould launch soon: Know details
Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems

Google Glass-like device at Otago University can help treat memory problems
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro now said to launch in February 2021
Google testing new 'Short videos' feature

Google testing new 'Short videos' feature

