Apple is expected to introduce new truly wireless earbuds for 2021. The new TWS pairs are most likely to be successors to the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 2, allegedly called the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3, respectively. Rumors and leaks for the new Apple earbuds are in overdrive and the latest one hints further about the AirPods Pro successor. Read on to know more about it.

AirPods Pro 2 to get two sizes

A new leak by leakster Mr. White suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 will get two size options. In a tweet, Mr. White has leaked the AirPods Pro components. The images contain differently-sized cables on the left (possibly for the new AirPods Pro) and same-sized cables on the right (possibly for the current AirPods Pro).



Additionally, another image included in the tweet suggests that the chip included in the upcoming AirPods Pro will be W2. To recall, the current AirPods Pro is powered by the H1 chip.

To clear the mist, the chances of AirPods 2 in two sizes are vague. There is a possibility that the images shown are prototypes and might never see the light of the day. Another speculation is that the two sizes are for both the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 3, considering both are expected to launch in 2021.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

Past rumors suggest that the AirPods Pro 2 might ditch the small stem design and come with a compact, in-ear design, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and other competitors out there. The AirPods 3 could also dump the design of the long stem and go for the AirPods Pro design with a smaller stem and in-ear design.

In addition to this, the AirPods Pro 2 could come in an additional black color option, which could also be followed for the AirPods 3, thus, giving rise to a new color option for the 2021 AirPods devices.

However, there is no word how Apple will incorporate high-end features such as ANC, mic, different antennas in the purported smaller form factor of the AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro and the AirPods 3 are most likely to launch in early 2021, however, there is no confirmed date of arrival.