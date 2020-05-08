comscore Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update | BGR India
Apple AirPods Pro get a new firmware update

The company pulled the previous update after some reports of “unexpected behavior”. This left some AirPods Pro users on version “2C54” and some on an even older version. Let’s check out more information about the new Apple AirPods Pro update here.

  Published: May 8, 2020 7:22 PM IST
Technology giant Apple has just launched a new update for its true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro. This new software update brings the firmware version up to “2D15”. The company has not shared any change-log or updates regarding the new firmware. For context, the previous firmware with version 2C54 “reduced noise cancellation quality” in favor of bass. This new update comes about four months after the previous update. It is also worth noting that the company pulled the previous update after some reports of “unexpected behavior”. This left some AirPods Pro users on version “2C54” and some on an even older version. Let’s check out more information about the new Apple AirPods Pro update here. Also Read - New Apple AirPods to feature AirPods Pro design, no noise cancellation: Report

Apple AirPods Pro update; details

According to a report from AppleInsider, the latest update is likely to feature some under the hood improvements and bug fixes. It also noted that this new update is the third firmware upgrade for the earphones since launch. Apple launched the first software update with build number 2B588 back in November 2019. The report noted that users will be able to update to the latest version regardless of their current version. Apple does not provide a manual way to update the AirPods Pro to the latest version. So, users can’t force update their earphones to a new version. Also Read - Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

Talking about the software update process on AirPods Pro, it will likely happen on its own. Users need to ensure that the earphones are connected to their iOS device while in a charging case. One can head to the “AirPods Pro” section in the “About” section in the “Settings” to check the current version. Also Read - Apple to launch AirPods X and over-ear headphones in 2020: Report

The company launched its AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900 in India back in October 2019. These earphones feature the Apple H1 chip that sports 10 audio cores. This chip is responsible for everything in the earphones from audio quality to Siri.

